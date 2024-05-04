 Roy Foster #61 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Roy Foster #61

I was down in S Florida tonight visiting with mom who has cancer, and Dad, went out to Sicilian Oven in Coral Springs and met this big guy...a tad before my time...starting LG for 9 years for our Miami Dolphins. What an incredible guy...he didn't like standing next to me as I towered over his 6'4" frame lol...great guy, had a great time, he signed my hat and we've been texting back and forth. Really cool guy,and wanted to share with my bro's here at finheaven. Now I gotta research a bit as I didn't really know him as my allegiance started in 1988.

But chatted about Miami, and SoCal as I was stationed there. Roy is 63 and still looks like he could beat out Eich hahaha 😆
 
