RT Mike McGlinchy

The SF RT is a FA who is only 28. He projects to get around $10M a year which with a cheap first year hit could work and help solidify our OL.

The thing is that he is good but a ways to go to for great. He is good on the run but only above average in pass protect. He has been a student of this system and I'm thinking he and Hunt could combine to form a formidable duo on the right side. However he is not ideal to cover Tua.

I would take the shot on him.
 
I do not see a better option in FA or draft and it allows us to focus on the left side for maybe Jackson to go LG and take over for Armstead in a year and assorted other options on the OL while dropping the need in the draft where there does not appear to be good options for us.
 
The line is finally trending up. Sign a couple more guys to help round out the line and add depth and Miami hopefully will be in good shape.
 
Yeah, I'm thinking the same and McG looks to be our best choice this year.
 
