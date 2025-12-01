 Rucci claimed by Detroit Lions | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rucci claimed by Detroit Lions

This is the risk, when a guy like Rucci gets waived. He was an excellent blocker and very hard nosed type player. I wish him well and hope someday he's a Dolphin once again.
 
Hayden Rucci! Really? Who cares. A jag that is easily replaced.
 
He was young and improving, and a top 10-15 blocking TE in the league already. Guys like that dont grow on trees so not sure why you are calling him a JAG, we just happen to have 2 good blocking TEs that are more advanced in the pass catching department, so I think you are understating his value. Theres a reason that he didnt last more than a couple days on waivers.
 
Please, Rucci was nothing. He couldn't even make the 53 on a crappy team with very little TE talent. He's a bottom of the roster guy that no one will lose sleep about.
 
