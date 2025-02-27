Rugby League in Vegas.

Buff
From a galaxy far far away....
We - us Aussies - are exporting our national game of Rugby League to your shores this weekend to showcase our game.
There are 4 teams - the reigning premiers Penrith Panthers, our 4 time repeat title holders, and the team 10 miles from my place, the Cronulla Sharks, a southern Sydney based side, the New Zealand Warriors, the only team from the 'shaky isles' and the Canberra Raiders, the team that represents the Australian Capital City.
The 2 games are on this Saturday starting 1pm your (Vegas) time with the Cronulla/Canberra game on first.
On the Friday your time, there is a couple of English rugby league sides playing and our Australian womens league team playing the English womens league team. I believe that games will be on free to air on Fox.
Anyway, grab a beer, some snack, a comfy seat and sit down and watch.
