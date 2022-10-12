Rule change IMO that needs to be reinstated

With the new concussion rules where quarterbacks can be pulled by someone without medical credentials, shouldn't it be time to reinstate the third quarterback rule?



Previously there was a 45 man active roster with a 'third quarterback rule'....a third quarterback not on the active roster entering the game during the first three periods made the other two quarterbacks ineligible for the remainder of the game. Basically it was protection against putting a team in a position of playing someone at QB if two QBs got hurt.



Technically with the 46 man roster, teams have the ability to dress a third quarterback on the active roster, but the reality is that's not what happens. A third quarterback is only used if the two starters are injured.....in the case of almost any other position, players are the active roster are specialized (i.e., special teams, play in dime packages, heavy package sets, etc). Take the Dolphins game against Buffalo -- 45 of the 46 players on the active roster received snaps.



If the NFL has the ability to pull players who have cleared medical protocol, it seems to me it's only fair to have a safeguard against that. Let's face it, the concussion protocol rules are basically there for quarterbacks. At some point we are going to see two injured -- or at least an injured QB plus another one that the NFL pulls because a spotter said he could be injured -- occur in a game. Putting an emergency quarterback in IMO raises the injury factor even more; having guys on the field that are playing something foreign to them in a team game is a huge risk.