Rule question

Saw this posted on another board, but IMO it's a legit question.
Philly/Dallas game. Tight end catches the ball inside the 1, knee hits the ground about a foot short of the end zone and he is contacted. In the process of completing the catch to the ground, he crosses the goal line.
Why is it, then, that the ball would be spotted short of the goal line if he isn't considered to have completed the catch until after he was went to the ground? I know that is how the NFL marks it, but that doesn't seem right to me if you must complete the act of a catch after contacting the ground.
