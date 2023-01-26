 Rules for voting | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rules for voting

Status
Not open for further replies.
Henrik

Henrik

The Man Behind The Curtain
Proprietor
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 15, 2010
Messages
3,047
Reaction score
15,888
Age
47
Location
Tampa, FL
It should be obvious, but I'll point it out anyway.

For your vote to count for the 2022 awards, you should have logged in at least once in 2022.

In fairness to all, I am installing a script that will filter out any votes from users not active in 2022.
 
Status
Not open for further replies.
Top Bottom