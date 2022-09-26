Rules Gurus

I’m having trouble confirming something from yesterday’s game. Perhaps someone out there knows the answer and I’d appreciate confirmation. When Josh Allen threw the ball at the feet of an eligible receiver while in the endzone yesterday he was clearly just throwing it away. Being in his own endzone, the ball landed before the line of scrimmage. Coach tried to challenge it, I believe alleging that’s a safety. Now, either that’s not the rule or it wasn’t challengeable. Anyone know?