Rules Gurus

Andyman

Canadian Fin Fan
I’m having trouble confirming something from yesterday’s game. Perhaps someone out there knows the answer and I’d appreciate confirmation. When Josh Allen threw the ball at the feet of an eligible receiver while in the endzone yesterday he was clearly just throwing it away. Being in his own endzone, the ball landed before the line of scrimmage. Coach tried to challenge it, I believe alleging that’s a safety. Now, either that’s not the rule or it wasn’t challengeable. Anyone know?
 
Should have been a penalty. Not sure if it would be a Safety, though. Half the distance, and loss of down, I believe, but I haven't found the specific rule yet.
 
Andyman said:
I’m having trouble confirming something from yesterday’s game. Perhaps someone out there knows the answer and I’d appreciate confirmation. When Josh Allen threw the ball at the feet of an eligible receiver while in the endzone yesterday he was clearly just throwing it away. Being in his own endzone, the ball landed before the line of scrimmage. Coach tried to challenge it, I believe alleging that’s a safety. Now, either that’s not the rule or it wasn’t challengeable. Anyone know?
I missed this play so I can’t really speak to it but even if “he was clearly just throwing it away” if it was at the feet of a receiver I see no foul there. He used the rules correctly. That’s why it’s a rule in the first place.

Again, I didn’t see if, but if it was as you described, then it’s correct.
 
Mach2 said:
Should have been a penalty. Not sure if it would be a Safety, though. Half the distance, and loss of down, I believe, but I haven't found the specific rule yet.
I think intentional grounding is spotted where the QB threw the ball as if it is a sack.

I thought it was clearly a throw away, but the type that is allowed weekly in the league.

How many busted screen plays have each of us seen where the QB throws into the dirt in the area of the screen to bail on a play?
 
Andyman said:
I’m having trouble confirming something from yesterday’s game. Perhaps someone out there knows the answer and I’d appreciate confirmation. When Josh Allen threw the ball at the feet of an eligible receiver while in the endzone yesterday he was clearly just throwing it away. Being in his own endzone, the ball landed before the line of scrimmage. Coach tried to challenge it, I believe alleging that’s a safety. Now, either that’s not the rule or it wasn’t challengeable. Anyone know?
Unfortunately, you cant challenge a penalty. Intentional grounding in the endzone is a penalty that results in a safety.

Should have been called. Im sure McDaniel knew it too, he knew it couldnt be challenged, but I think he threw the challenge flag to send a message to the refs.

I LOVE the way McDaniel works the refs on the sideline, we finally have a coach that knows whats up.
 
Atila said:
I missed this play so I can’t really speak to it but even if “he was clearly just throwing it away” if it was at the feet of a receiver I see no foul there. He used the rules correctly. That’s why it’s a rule in the first place.

Again, I didn’t see if, but if it was as you described, then it’s correct.
I saw it, and even though you could tell he wanted to throw it away (like many QBs do) it was not a penalty because the receiver was "in the area". The RB was close enough for the refs. QBs do this all the time.
 
rickd13

Mach2 said:
Should have been a penalty. Not sure if it would be a Safety, though. Half the distance, and loss of down, I believe, but I haven't found the specific rule yet.
I’m not saying that particular play should have been a safety, but intentional grounding in the end zone is a safety. I’m not exactly sure what the rule is about having a receiver in the area and not reaching the line of scrimmage with the throw.
 
Mach2 said:
Should have been a penalty. Not sure if it would be a Safety, though. Half the distance, and loss of down, I believe, but I haven't found the specific rule yet.
Grounding in the end zone is a safety

The question remains in the interpretation of Allen intentionally throwing the ball directly into the ground, and how far his receiver was

To me the penalty is called INTENTIONAL grounding, well it sure was intentional lol
 
