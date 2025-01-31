Rules towards protecting QBs...

This ain't really Fins related but it's been on my mind since Lawrence got destroyed by a defense player while sliding. That dude got completely destroyed by the media and I feel like he got a raw deal, like pretty much every defense players these days. They got all those rules protecting QBs and Im fine with that.



Problem is, QBs have started to use these rules to their advantage on top of it... I don't watch every games but I've seen Mahomes and Allen( there are most probably others doing it, just haven't seen it) on occasion faking either going out of bounds or sliding only to just stay in the field of play and keep on going.



Then you've got Lawrence legit going for a slide and he gets crushed by the defender. Nevermind if you think this was legit a dirty ass play or just a defender stuck between a rock and a hard place, I feel like faking the end of a play where you're using rules in place to protect you should be an unsportsmanlike conduct. It's flat out not fair to the defense.



Am I crazy or?