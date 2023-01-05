 RUMOR: Bills may forfeit game vs Pats | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

RUMOR: Bills may forfeit game vs Pats

Rumors are that the Bills are considering forgetting the game vs Pats b/c of the Cincy game being possibly to be called a tie. Hopefully they don’t make a decision on the Cincy game until after the Pats game is played.

There is no word on the Cincy game yet which is just creating speculation all over the place, but this is one rumor out there.

Should this happen it would end our playoff hopes as NE would get a W. Hope it never amounts to anything more than a rumor.
 
