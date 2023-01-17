 Rumor: Dolphins expected to make staff changes | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rumor: Dolphins expected to make staff changes

E30M3

E30M3

Fin-Loco said:
Who are we going to get? Coach salaries don't count against the cap. Go chuck a brink truck at Fangio. I like him for a bunch of reasons plus the fact that he's scratched the HC itch enough that he could be here for a while.
Lovie Smith for me if he doesn't get scooped elsewhere.
 
No, thank you to Lovie. He runs the Tampa 2, and we do not have the personnel for it. It would take several years and all our resources. It's not a good fit for right now.

Plus, he looked lost out there as a head coach. The last thing we need helping MM is a lost has been.
 
Fangio is my first choice. However I’m also intrigued about the thought of playing a 4-3 base. Phillips, Wilkins, Seiler, and Chubb on the front line. Obviously LB would need to be addressed. But I love SF’s defense, how they’re able to win with just their front 4, and the LBs are able to cover the middle, where we routinely get burnt
 
traptses said:
Fangio is my first choice. However I’m also intrigued about the thought of playing a 4-3 base. Phillips, Wilkins, Seiler, and Chubb on the front line. Obviously LB would need to be addressed. But I love SF’s defense, how they’re able to win with just their front 4, and the LBs are able to cover the middle, where we routinely get burnt
We need to run a base 4-3 system. Guys like Chubb and Phillips serve no purpose at OLB. From there it gets easier to swap into nickel and dime sets; just drop a LB and add a DB.
 
