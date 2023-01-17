Rumor: Dolphins expected to make staff changes

dolfan91
How does only ismartnews have this? Not saying it's not legit but what an odd publication to get this info....
Report: Miami Dolphins plan to make changes to defensive staffSmartNews is the most efficient way to get all your news now.l.smartnews.com
Lovie Smith for me if he doesn't get scooped elsewhere.Who are we going to get? Coach salaries don't count against the cap. Go chuck a brink truck at Fangio. I like him for a bunch of reasons plus the fact that he's scratched the HC itch enough that he could be here for a while.
Wouldn't be a bad choice at all.Lovie Smith for me if he doesn't get scooped elsewhere.
I'm not downloading it either. @dolfan91, can you give us a little cut and paste or a synopsis?Yeah, I'm not smart, so I'm not downloading that shyte lol....what did the article suggest?
Im with you. Download an app to read an article posted on a news site I never heard of....I dont think so.Yeah, I'm not smart, so I'm not downloading that shyte lol....what did the article suggest?
Good call. Fangio or Lovie would be a huge upgrade for this team. There is talent on this defense, but it needs to be better utilized.Lovie Smith for me if he doesn't get scooped elsewhere.
We need to run a base 4-3 system. Guys like Chubb and Phillips serve no purpose at OLB. From there it gets easier to swap into nickel and dime sets; just drop a LB and add a DB.Fangio is my first choice. However I’m also intrigued about the thought of playing a 4-3 base. Phillips, Wilkins, Seiler, and Chubb on the front line. Obviously LB would need to be addressed. But I love SF’s defense, how they’re able to win with just their front 4, and the LBs are able to cover the middle, where we routinely get burnt
