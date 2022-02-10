Rumor: Former assistant Lance Bennett witnessed Ross offer 100k per loss to Flores

BahamaFinFan78 said: This tells me that he has no text or emails. I wonder if corroborate means he was in the room when Ross said it or Flores told him that Ross said it. Click to expand...

Ross isn't stupid, I find it highly unlikely (if he were even serious) that he would have said something like that in the presence of others. That would have been a private one-on-one conversation in the janitor's closet...