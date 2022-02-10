Rumor: Former assistant Lance Bennett witnessed Ross offer 100k per loss to Flores

MrChadRico
Ross isn't stupid, I find it highly unlikely (if he were even serious) that he would have said something like that in the presence of others. That would have been a private one-on-one conversation in the janitor's closet...This tells me that he has no text or emails. I wonder if corroborate means he was in the room when Ross said it or Flores told him that Ross said it.
Yeah, and only when he realized he wasn't gonna get to coach the GiantsSo between him and Flo their moral high ground only kicked in this year?