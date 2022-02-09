Rumor - Gerald Alexander the man behind the Defensive turnaround mid way through this year and not Flores?

The rumors are Flores stopped talking to the staff after Thanksgiving, which was also about the time the defense turned it around. If it was actually Alexander, then make him assistant HC!It is questionable that Flores quit talking to everyone in the building but single-handedly turned around the defense
He is getting interviewed for a DC position, also that person seems to be related to Alexander.
Also it is a fair question if the defense actually got better or just played lesser opponents. Admittedly the Ravens game was a masterpiece.
I agree with you in that I would love Fangio here as well but we can't have all our eggs in one basket. If we can't get him GA should be considered if these reports are true. Even if it was against inferior teams he has a base there to build on.I’ve seen a few things like this now.
Boyer wasn’t responsible for the turnaround, Flores was. Flores wasn’t responsible, Alexander was.
I highly doubt it was a binary thing. It was probably a whole host of adjustments made by a host of players and coaches. The schedule softening was pretty vital too. The defense (whether that be down to Boyer, Flores or Alexander) hardly looked too great at Tennessee.
Time to get Fangio who would unleash utter havoc with Wilkins, Phillips, can Gink, hopefully Ogbah and Holland.
Very true. I would hope that his familiarity with our players would allow the Dolphins to at least match an offer from the Jags but....... well I was going to say he might be scared off from our disaster of a front office but the Jags might be the only team in the NFL that is worse off. I think McDaniel has to move fast on this. Hoping within the next day or so a decision is made on Fangio/GA. An internal interview doesn't require an announcement though I believe so we'll be in the dark.Unless he gets the Jags DC job.