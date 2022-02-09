 Rumor - Gerald Alexander the man behind the Defensive turnaround mid way through this year and not Flores? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rumor - Gerald Alexander the man behind the Defensive turnaround mid way through this year and not Flores?

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
17,682
Reaction score
15,141
rent this space said:
It is questionable that Flores quit talking to everyone in the building but single-handedly turned around the defense
Click to expand...
The rumors are Flores stopped talking to the staff after Thanksgiving, which was also about the time the defense turned it around. If it was actually Alexander, then make him assistant HC!
 
Rick Cartman

Rick Cartman

It is what it is
Joined
Apr 26, 2008
Messages
3,758
Reaction score
2,504
Location
South Park, Colorado
He is getting interviewed for a DC position, also that person seems to be related to Alexander.

Also it is a fair question if the defense actually got better or just played lesser opponents. Admittedly the Ravens game was a masterpiece.
 
LibertineOneThree

LibertineOneThree

Miami Dolphins and Queens Park Rangers
Club Member
Joined
Mar 24, 2006
Messages
1,138
Reaction score
1,489
Location
Perfectville
I’ve seen a few things like this now.

Boyer wasn’t responsible for the turnaround, Flores was. Flores wasn’t responsible, Alexander was.

I highly doubt it was a binary thing. It was probably a whole host of adjustments made by a host of players and coaches. The schedule softening was pretty vital too. The defense (whether that be down to Boyer, Flores or Alexander) hardly looked too great at Tennessee.

Time to get Fangio who would unleash utter havoc with Wilkins, Phillips, can Gink, hopefully Ogbah and Holland.
 
tay0365

tay0365

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
16,389
Reaction score
10,225
Location
NJ
SF Dolphin Fan said:
The rumors are Flores stopped talking to the staff after Thanksgiving, which was also about the time the defense turned it around. If it was actually Alexander, then make him assistant HC!
Click to expand...
Miami already has an assistant HC I believe, but if true have him as the 2nd choice for D-Coordinator.
 
greasyObnoxious

greasyObnoxious

I love lamp
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 2, 2007
Messages
10,390
Reaction score
7,399
Location
from the old continent
Rick Cartman said:
He is getting interviewed for a DC position, also that person seems to be related to Alexander.

Also it is a fair question if the defense actually got better or just played lesser opponents. Admittedly the Ravens game was a masterpiece.
Click to expand...

it's his wife so i hope they aren't related
 
S

SanMarino

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 14, 2020
Messages
126
Reaction score
127
Age
42
Location
Canada
LibertineOneThree said:
I’ve seen a few things like this now.

Boyer wasn’t responsible for the turnaround, Flores was. Flores wasn’t responsible, Alexander was.

I highly doubt it was a binary thing. It was probably a whole host of adjustments made by a host of players and coaches. The schedule softening was pretty vital too. The defense (whether that be down to Boyer, Flores or Alexander) hardly looked too great at Tennessee.

Time to get Fangio who would unleash utter havoc with Wilkins, Phillips, can Gink, hopefully Ogbah and Holland.
Click to expand...
I agree with you in that I would love Fangio here as well but we can't have all our eggs in one basket. If we can't get him GA should be considered if these reports are true. Even if it was against inferior teams he has a base there to build on.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
15,562
Reaction score
22,173
Location
Bahamas
SanMarino said:
I agree with you in that I would love Fangio here as well but we can't have all our eggs in one basket. If we can't get him GA should be considered if these reports are true. Even if it was against inferior teams he has a base there to build on.
Click to expand...
Unless he gets the Jags DC job.
 
S

SanMarino

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 14, 2020
Messages
126
Reaction score
127
Age
42
Location
Canada
andyahs said:
Unless he gets the Jags DC job.
Click to expand...
Very true. I would hope that his familiarity with our players would allow the Dolphins to at least match an offer from the Jags but....... well I was going to say he might be scared off from our disaster of a front office but the Jags might be the only team in the NFL that is worse off. I think McDaniel has to move fast on this. Hoping within the next day or so a decision is made on Fangio/GA. An internal interview doesn't require an announcement though I believe so we'll be in the dark.
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Gator don't play no sh!t!
Club Member
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
12,358
Reaction score
14,600
Location
West Palm Beach
Even if Flores got a HC job, no one would want to be his coaches or coordinators. Dude was toxic.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom