Rumor - Grier And McDaniel On The Hot Seat

National publications running this story too (link below), so there is a chance there is something to it. I find it hard to believe, and think it is just offseason noise when people want clicks and they turn a question into a story. Grier should have been gone ages ago, but it seems he is an employee for life. It is too early on McDaniel, and although not perfect, he is the most promising head coach they have had in 20 years. But, and do not misconstrue this as Tua bashing, as it is not, there is one way to know. If Tua is signed to a big long term deal, it is hard to believe Grier and McDaniel are on the outs, as why would any owner let them make a huge commitment for the team in terms of dollars and tying themselves to a player, if he was thinking of firing the guys making the decision? If on the other hand they make Tua play out the 5th year option, and only franchise tag Wilkins as well for example, so no big long term commitments are made, and the decks remain pretty clear, you start to think there could be something to this. In summary, how the Dolphins behave this offseason may give us some insight into Ross's overall confidence level in the current administration.