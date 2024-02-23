 Rumor - Grier And McDaniel On The Hot Seat | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rumor - Grier And McDaniel On The Hot Seat

National publications running this story too (link below), so there is a chance there is something to it. I find it hard to believe, and think it is just offseason noise when people want clicks and they turn a question into a story. Grier should have been gone ages ago, but it seems he is an employee for life. It is too early on McDaniel, and although not perfect, he is the most promising head coach they have had in 20 years. But, and do not misconstrue this as Tua bashing, as it is not, there is one way to know. If Tua is signed to a big long term deal, it is hard to believe Grier and McDaniel are on the outs, as why would any owner let them make a huge commitment for the team in terms of dollars and tying themselves to a player, if he was thinking of firing the guys making the decision? If on the other hand they make Tua play out the 5th year option, and only franchise tag Wilkins as well for example, so no big long term commitments are made, and the decks remain pretty clear, you start to think there could be something to this. In summary, how the Dolphins behave this offseason may give us some insight into Ross's overall confidence level in the current administration.
Last edited:
National publications running this story too (link below), so there is a chance there is something to it. I find it hard to believe, and think it is just offseason noise when people want clicks. Grier should have been gone ages ago, but it seems he is an employee for life. It is too early on McDaniel, and although not perfect, he is the most promising head coach they have had in 20 years. But, and do not misconstrue this as Tua bashing, as it is not, there is one way to know. If Tua is signed to a big long term deal, it is hard to believe Grier and McDaniel are on the outs, as why would any owner let them make a huge commitment for the team in terms of dollars and tying themselves to a player, if he was thinking of firing the guys making the decision? If on the other hand they make Tua play out the 5th year option, and only franchise tag Wilkins as well for example, so no big long term commitments are made, and the decks remain pretty clear, you start to think there could be something to this. In summary, how the Dolphins behave this offseason may give us some insight into Ross's overall confidence level in the current administration.
This isn't a rumor, it was a question to them by a viewer. The fact that other publications are running with it just shows you how terrible the media is these days.
 
And... away we go..... this one's going deep. 40 pages minimum. By the way, what "national publications" are running this story? National Enquirer? The Globe? Pennysaver perhaps...

This isn't a rumor, it was a question to them by a viewer. The fact that other publications are running with it just shows you how terrible the media is these days.
It was literally the first paragraph to the linked story

Has Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel gone from a deep freeze in Kansas City to a hot seat in Miami? That question was posed by a viewer for Thursday’s #PFTPM, along with the question of G.M. Chris Grier is in danger, too.
Click to expand...
 
Gier picks the players...McDaniels calls the plays...when he can get them in on time. Another implosion like the last two years and yes...he's definitely on the hot seat. His play calling in big games is God-awful!
 
Yes as they should be. If we don't win the division and or don't win a playoff game again then fire everyone and start again. I don't know how many times we need to see this same movie.
 
Clickbait.

Based on a caller asking the question and the host just saying there's a possibility based on Stephen Ross' age. Sure, anything is a possibility and McDaniel is going into his 3rd year (which is as long as Gase lasted). However, he's made the playoffs in his first 2 years to place him on the "hot seat" at this moment is entirely premature.

If they get off to a crappy start next year, like 1-4 or so, the heat will start, but I'd say it's rather cool at the moment.
 
By who?

You?
Don't waste your breath bro, this is getting ready to get real stupid up in here.

