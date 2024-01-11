Rumor: McDaniel has a Secret Playbook for playoffs.

MrChadRico
From a friend who has a source. Rumor is McDaniel has a secret playbook, something like 50 plays he hasn't shown in an NFL game ever.
Players have them down and we should be excited as ever to see the offense this week. Cold weather or not, we should have the best playbook of the season and get a good 21 points off playcalling alone.
