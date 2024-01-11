 Rumor: McDaniel has a Secret Playbook for playoffs. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rumor: McDaniel has a Secret Playbook for playoffs.

From a friend who has a source. Rumor is McDaniel has a secret playbook, something like 50 plays he hasn't shown in an NFL game ever.

Players have them down and we should be excited as ever to see the offense this week. Cold weather or not, we should have the best playbook of the season and get a good 21 points off playcalling alone.
 
LOL
 
Yeah I have a secret playbook. It’s so super secret that I told a bunch of people not associated with the team. Right. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist or a secret playbook to know we will roll out some new plays and sets. We did it vs Buffalo.
 
McDaniel himself at some point several months ago actually alluded to having some stuff he was saving for the postseason, though I would have never imagined it was as extensive as you’ve heard. Hope it works.
 
Well, I mean there's nothing new to having certain plays for certain times....

The key isn't just having the plays... it is knowing when to use them during the game that makes all the difference.

Think About It GIF by Identity
 
Shhh...It's a 4 part playbook.

The 1st part is unleached this coming week.

Part 2 come next week.

Part 3 will be shown the following week.

And the final part will be seen in February...Stay tuned.
 
1) screen to Tyreek

2) Goal line fade to Berrios

3) Goal line fade to Julian Hill

4) RB screen to Jeff Wilson

5) Durham Smythe on GO route

6) Chase Claypool when we need to make a play the most

bring on the secret playbook
 
We have a secret playbook. The only problem is that the plays were designed for Mostert and Waddle. And we have hold them out so they’re healthy for the first minicamp.
 
