RUMOR - Miami working out DE/OLB Trey Flowers

He's 29 years old. I remember him when he played at Arkansas, really good player then, as far as professionally he has a couple rings from playing for you know who in NE. You would think at 29 he could still be able to contribute.Can flowers play still? Is he any good? How much will he cost? Thank you!
didn't do much last year....maybe they're just kicking the tires....I hope AVG comes back soonCan flowers play still? Is he any good? How much will he cost? Thank you!
Not a rumor.View attachment 116723
I wonder if a signing like this would allow us to get Gink inside more often. He and Baker / Tindall would be a nice inside 3...
I honestly think they are waiting to see what shakes loose after cuts for those positions. We need to sign depth at O-line and DB.Surprised they are not kicking the tires on DB's, C's and RT's.
Flowers was solid in NE but did not live up to his big FA contract in Detroit.The Lions took a 12 million Cap hit to let him walk so that might tell you something.