 RUMOR - Miami working out DE/OLB Trey Flowers | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

RUMOR - Miami working out DE/OLB Trey Flowers

DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
5,778
Reaction score
5,388
Location
SO CAL
1661369126424.png
I wonder if a signing like this would allow us to get Gink inside more often. He and Baker / Tindall would be a nice inside 3...
 
SevenIron

SevenIron

Practice Squad
Joined
Jun 24, 2022
Messages
13
Reaction score
63
Age
55
Location
130 yards out
raving said:
Can flowers play still? Is he any good? How much will he cost? Thank you!
Click to expand...
He's 29 years old. I remember him when he played at Arkansas, really good player then, as far as professionally he has a couple rings from playing for you know who in NE. You would think at 29 he could still be able to contribute.
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
3,551
Reaction score
4,876
Surprised they are not kicking the tires on DB's, C's and RT's.

Flowers was solid in NE but did not live up to his big FA contract in Detroit.The Lions took a 12 million Cap hit to let him walk so that might tell you something.
 
NY8123

NY8123

The Fixer
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2008
Messages
32,263
Reaction score
42,962
Location
out in the Ding Weeds
jimthefin said:
Surprised they are not kicking the tires on DB's, C's and RT's.

Flowers was solid in NE but did not live up to his big FA contract in Detroit.The Lions took a 12 million Cap hit to let him walk so that might tell you something.
Click to expand...
I honestly think they are waiting to see what shakes loose after cuts for those positions. We need to sign depth at O-line and DB.
 
mrhankey81701

mrhankey81701

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
8,508
Reaction score
8,870
Location
Philly
Interesting. You’d think Melvin Ingram was brought in for this reason. Surprised they’d double up on veteran edges.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom