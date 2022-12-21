 Rumor: no throwbacks on Christmas Day | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rumor: no throwbacks on Christmas Day

It had been rumored that the team would be wearing throwbacks on Christmas Day against the Packers. Apparently that’s not true, and they’ll be wearing the regular all-whites again, in an apparent attempt to keep their losing streak going (or so it seems). If this is indeed true, it shows that they really don’t care about what the fans want, and at this point, it feels like they’re also trying to troll us. I was thinking about getting tickets to the game, but it looks like i’ll just have to spend Christmas Day with my family.
 
NYC#1finsfan said:
If you were going to get tickets based on their uniform choice, I'd say something more is at play here........
Click to expand...
It’s not just that, obviously. It’s the fact that they refuse to listen to the fans that have supported them through these last 3 decades of misery. If they’re gonna give us a shit product, then at least give us the uniforms that most of us want to see as a gesture of good will. Bad product, treat their fans like crap, and then they wonder why the stadium is always overrun with the opposing team’s fans. Place would be a ghost town if it wasn’t for reselling apps like stub hub, seat geek, etc. selling to out of state fans that wanna vacation here.
 
DolfanSince93 said:
It had been rumored that the team would be wearing throwbacks on Christmas Day against the Packers. Apparently that’s not true, and they’ll be wearing the regular all-whites again, in an apparent attempt to keep their losing streak going (or so it seems). If this is indeed true, it shows that they really don’t care about what the fans want, and at this point, it feels like they’re also trying to troll us. I was thinking about getting tickets to the game, but it looks like i’ll just have to spend Christmas Day with my family.
Click to expand...
Dude
Hand in your Fins membership because basing it on the unis is assinine
****ing pathetic
 
DolfanSince93 said:
It’s not just that, obviously. It’s the fact that they refuse to listen to the fans that have supported them through these last 3 decades of misery. If they’re gonna give us a shit product, then at least give us the uniforms that most of us want to see as a gesture of good will. Bad product, treat their fans like crap, and then they wonder why the stadium is always overrun with the opposing team’s fans. Place would be a ghost town if it wasn’t for reselling apps like stub hub, seat geek, etc. selling to out of state fans that wanna vacation here.
Click to expand...
I don’t know where you live but if you google therapists you’ll find them
 
DolfanSince93 said:
It had been rumored that the team would be wearing throwbacks on Christmas Day against the Packers. Apparently that’s not true, and they’ll be wearing the regular all-whites again, in an apparent attempt to keep their losing streak going (or so it seems). If this is indeed true, it shows that they really don’t care about what the fans want, and at this point, it feels like they’re also trying to troll us. I was thinking about getting tickets to the game, but it looks like i’ll just have to spend Christmas Day with my family.
Click to expand...
Well that's a missed opportunity
 
I’m just grateful I have a team to root for since I was a little kid

I too would love to have the throwbacks became the normal but I’m not gonna make harsh decisions against my team, which affects our players, they need our support in the stadium to be present and loud

There’s been a lot of players lately talking about how they think the rock is the best place to play in the league.
 
DolfanSince93 said:
It’s not just that, obviously. It’s the fact that they refuse to listen to the fans that have supported them through these last 3 decades of misery. If they’re gonna give us a shit product, then at least give us the uniforms that most of us want to see as a gesture of good will. Bad product, treat their fans like crap, and then they wonder why the stadium is always overrun with the opposing team’s fans. Place would be a ghost town if it wasn’t for reselling apps like stub hub, seat geek, etc. selling to out of state fans that wanna vacation here.
Click to expand...
I just got thru listening to Barry Cunningham on youtube. The subject was whether the NFL is rigged or not.

But what he thinks is that the NFL/Owners don't care what the fans think. They get 100 Billion a year before a game is even played. Fans will still watch and root for their team no matter what so the the owners don't care whether the team wins or loses. I assume that's true about the uniforms or who goes to the stadium. I don't agree with him but he makes sense too.
 
djphinfan said:
I’m just grateful I have a team to root for since I was a little kid

I too would love to have the throwbacks became the normal but I’m not gonna make harsh decisions against my team, which affects our players, they need our support in the stadium to be present and loud

There’s been a lot of players lately talking about how they think the rock is the best place to play in the league.
Click to expand...
Were those players of opposing teams? I don’t know what player would want to have their home stadium overrun by the opposing team’s fans. I’ve gone to four games this year. Bills: it was Buffalo south, Vikings: sea of purple, looked like pride week, Browns: 50/50. The only game that looked like a home game for us was against the Texans.
 
