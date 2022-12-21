Rumor: no throwbacks on Christmas Day

It had been rumored that the team would be wearing throwbacks on Christmas Day against the Packers. Apparently that’s not true, and they’ll be wearing the regular all-whites again, in an apparent attempt to keep their losing streak going (or so it seems). If this is indeed true, it shows that they really don’t care about what the fans want, and at this point, it feels like they’re also trying to troll us. I was thinking about getting tickets to the game, but it looks like i’ll just have to spend Christmas Day with my family.