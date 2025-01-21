Rumor Of The Day - Dolphins Trade Tyreek Hill To....The Patriots!

'Desperate' Patriots Tipped to Trade for 'Alpha' WR for Drake Maye A "desperate" New England Patriots team is tipped to trade for Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill to give Drake Maye an "alpha" target.

I have no idea if anything to this. Having said that, I have no problem with Miami trading him to anyone in the division, or the conference, if that is what the best offer is. I know some people will say "no way you can trade him to anyone in the division?" Why not? Heck if the best offer came from the Bills, I would send him there too. We are not beating the Bills regardless. Plus if people want to move on from him because he has become a destructive pill, he makes too much money that we need for other positions, he is getting older and his skills seem to be declining, and all sorts of other issues, what are you worried about? Sure maybe he makes the other team better for a year, but it probably comes undone after that and they are stuck with the same problem. Or maybe he goes full Antonio Brown right away. Anyway, GM me, if I decided to move on from Tyreek Hill, I would take the best offer, and I do not care who it comes from. Worry about your own team, not the other teams. It is a loser mentality to worry about the other teams anyway. Make your team as good as you can, that is how you beat them. The best offer helps in this regard.