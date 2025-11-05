Rumor Re What Finally Caused Ross To Fire Grier And Howie Says He Fleeced Us In The JP Deal

I mean if we didn’t trade Phillips. Many of posters would be more upset than they are.



Are you saying we should have kept him ? Or got more value ?



With our salary cap could we afford to take that risk ?



I was going to post we should try to sign Phillips to team friendly deal. I bet most wouldn’t agree with that But howie Roseman knows talent so I will trust him.



I would love to have Phillips still. But we are in rebuild and need picks.



Of course he got a great deal. Phillips is really good pass rusher. He is top end talent. Would have gone top ten in draft but injury history.



Most likely he will stay healthy. Why ? Because it’s so dolphins.



Grier sucked but he always got value in trades. Waiting for others to contact him was right move. You come to me asking about player. You called me. Well here is my price.

Since you called me. I seen other gms say that on hard knocks.





Phillips is a gifted pass rusher. I bet eagles are really happy. But value wise Miami did okay. Eagles don’t care about value. They got talented player. They got tons of picks. And they have chance of getting comp pick if Phillips leaves them.



Not sure I understand what you are saying about Phillips and eagles thinking they stole him. I think you realize how good Phillips is. It’s just his injuries prevented him from reaching it in Miami.



Are you saying we should have got more value for Phillips ?

Kept him ?

Extended him ?



I do think with the eagles talent and Phillips stays healthy he will feast. He won’t have to be the man. Then next year he will be able to train and not rehab. And be even better