Rumor Re What Finally Caused Ross To Fire Grier And Howie Says He Fleeced Us In The JP Deal

phinsforlife
#FireTuaMcGrier
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Dec 4, 2022
- Messages
- 7,505
- Reaction score
- 13,323
- Age
- 49
- Location
- san diego
This is unreal if true. Not the fact that we suck. Not the fact that Grier did everything wrong and has turned this thing into a massive rebuild. Not the fact that Grier signed Tua to that stupid deal. Not the fact that Grier went all in and didn't win a single playoff game. I could do this forever. But below is what pushed Ross over the edge?
Then to rub a massive amount of salt in the wound, if Ross wanted something more proactive done at the deadline, all the Dolphins did was trade JP in what looks to be an awful deal in relative terms versus what other teams got for JAGS they traded? I think we would have had more action just waiting for phone calls and taking the best deal offered!
This is just sooooo Dolphins if this is true. I actually think Grier would have done a better job than what we ended up doing, because I do not think there is any way he could have done worse. We actually would have done better with Grier's strategy of waiting for phone calls because we could not have done less and received less than we got for JP at the same time.
“The only surprise was what I was told why it happened, which was (team owner) Steve Ross wanted some answers of what they were going to do at the trade deadline, and Chris (Grier) hadn’t made calls, and his idea was “let people call him”. And I think, at 2-7, Ross wanted someone to be a little more proactive in there. And so that was the final straw, that obviously wasn’t the reason he was fired. It was the last thing that happened to push Ross over the edge.”
— Sun Sentinel’s Dave Hyde on The All Dolphins Podcast with Alain Poupart
Ohh and PS Howie Roseman thinks the JP deal was a slam dunk. When another GM is saying this, he straight believes he ripped the other guys off. Anyone that wants to bet on the Dolphins over him is nuts in my view.
“For us, where we are as a team, what we believe is important to win a world championship and being a great team, it wasn’t a hard to trade to make,”
https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profo...illips-trade-howie-roseman-cites-freakability
Then to rub a massive amount of salt in the wound, if Ross wanted something more proactive done at the deadline, all the Dolphins did was trade JP in what looks to be an awful deal in relative terms versus what other teams got for JAGS they traded? I think we would have had more action just waiting for phone calls and taking the best deal offered!
This is just sooooo Dolphins if this is true. I actually think Grier would have done a better job than what we ended up doing, because I do not think there is any way he could have done worse. We actually would have done better with Grier's strategy of waiting for phone calls because we could not have done less and received less than we got for JP at the same time.
“The only surprise was what I was told why it happened, which was (team owner) Steve Ross wanted some answers of what they were going to do at the trade deadline, and Chris (Grier) hadn’t made calls, and his idea was “let people call him”. And I think, at 2-7, Ross wanted someone to be a little more proactive in there. And so that was the final straw, that obviously wasn’t the reason he was fired. It was the last thing that happened to push Ross over the edge.”
— Sun Sentinel’s Dave Hyde on The All Dolphins Podcast with Alain Poupart
https://atozsports.com/nfl/miami-dolphins-news/more-clues-emerge-on-what-finally-pushed-the-dolphins-to-make-a-change-atop-their-football-operation-and-why-timing-mattered-most/
Ohh and PS Howie Roseman thinks the JP deal was a slam dunk. When another GM is saying this, he straight believes he ripped the other guys off. Anyone that wants to bet on the Dolphins over him is nuts in my view.
“For us, where we are as a team, what we believe is important to win a world championship and being a great team, it wasn’t a hard to trade to make,”
https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profo...illips-trade-howie-roseman-cites-freakability
Last edited: