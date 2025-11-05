 Rumor Re What Finally Caused Ross To Fire Grier And Howie Says He Fleeced Us In The JP Deal | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rumor Re What Finally Caused Ross To Fire Grier And Howie Says He Fleeced Us In The JP Deal

This is unreal if true. Not the fact that we suck. Not the fact that Grier did everything wrong and has turned this thing into a massive rebuild. Not the fact that Grier signed Tua to that stupid deal. Not the fact that Grier went all in and didn't win a single playoff game. I could do this forever. But below is what pushed Ross over the edge?

Then to rub a massive amount of salt in the wound, if Ross wanted something more proactive done at the deadline, all the Dolphins did was trade JP in what looks to be an awful deal in relative terms versus what other teams got for JAGS they traded? I think we would have had more action just waiting for phone calls and taking the best deal offered!

This is just sooooo Dolphins if this is true. I actually think Grier would have done a better job than what we ended up doing, because I do not think there is any way he could have done worse. We actually would have done better with Grier's strategy of waiting for phone calls because we could not have done less and received less than we got for JP at the same time.

“The only surprise was what I was told why it happened, which was (team owner) Steve Ross wanted some answers of what they were going to do at the trade deadline, and Chris (Grier) hadn’t made calls, and his idea was “let people call him”. And I think, at 2-7, Ross wanted someone to be a little more proactive in there. And so that was the final straw, that obviously wasn’t the reason he was fired. It was the last thing that happened to push Ross over the edge.”

— Sun Sentinel’s Dave Hyde on The All Dolphins Podcast with Alain Poupart


Ohh and PS Howie Roseman thinks the JP deal was a slam dunk. When another GM is saying this, he straight believes he ripped the other guys off. Anyone that wants to bet on the Dolphins over him is nuts in my view.

“For us, where we are as a team, what we believe is important to win a world championship and being a great team, it wasn’t a hard to trade to make,

https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profo...illips-trade-howie-roseman-cites-freakability
 
phinfann13 said:
Why are you a Dolphins fan? Serious question. The only thing you come here to do is bitch over and over about the same ****.

I'm not saying there's been a whole lot of good in the past 25 years, but if you don't enjoy anything, why do you continue to root for them?
At some point you just die inside
Cracking Up Do Not Want GIF by Fugz Official
 
phinfann13 said:
Why are you a Dolphins fan? Serious question. The only thing you come here to do is bitch over and over about the same ****.

I'm not saying there's been a whole lot of good in the past 25 years, but if you don't enjoy anything, why do you continue to root for them?
oh really and if i said i was going to quit the team you would say "you will be back." posts like this are the worst of the worst. do not address the football content one bit. i am a fan of the team. that does not mean nodding in bovine agreement like a neutered slobbering cow about everything they do. at least i have the pride to actually care about winning. this team has sucked for 25 years straight, and not won a single playoff game. this deadline sucked. ross sucks. the team is a mess. they deserve to be harshly criticized. doing your rose colored glasses thing does not help one bit, if it worked, we would not suck. tell me, why is this deadline enjoyable? what about the state of the team is enjoyable? i am all ears.
 
I mean if we didn’t trade Phillips. Many of posters would be more upset than they are.

Are you saying we should have kept him ? Or got more value ?

With our salary cap could we afford to take that risk ?

I was going to post we should try to sign Phillips to team friendly deal. I bet most wouldn’t agree with that But howie Roseman knows talent so I will trust him.

I would love to have Phillips still. But we are in rebuild and need picks.

Of course he got a great deal. Phillips is really good pass rusher. He is top end talent. Would have gone top ten in draft but injury history.

Most likely he will stay healthy. Why ? Because it’s so dolphins.

Grier sucked but he always got value in trades. Waiting for others to contact him was right move. You come to me asking about player. You called me. Well here is my price.
Since you called me. I seen other gms say that on hard knocks.


Phillips is a gifted pass rusher. I bet eagles are really happy. But value wise Miami did okay. Eagles don’t care about value. They got talented player. They got tons of picks. And they have chance of getting comp pick if Phillips leaves them.

Not sure I understand what you are saying about Phillips and eagles thinking they stole him. I think you realize how good Phillips is. It’s just his injuries prevented him from reaching it in Miami.

Are you saying we should have got more value for Phillips ?
Kept him ?
Extended him ?

I do think with the eagles talent and Phillips stays healthy he will feast. He won’t have to be the man. Then next year he will be able to train and not rehab. And be even better
 
Phillips is too much of an injury to resign to a big contract. Add into the equation that we have a serious cap issue and a player with a Achilles injury that I believe is the beginning of the end for any pass rusher or twitch position. A 3rd round is fine for him, could have been better but he is damaged goods.
 
As far as the straw... bla bla bla WHO CARES WHY... he gone!!!

In terms of a fleecing? I don't see it. Philips is good not great, would not be resigning with us next year. so we got a third for less than half a season/?? not an awful deal...
 
The sad part is he just didn’t stay healthy for us and we don’t have cap room to take chance to give him extension. Nobody questions his talent.

If we had a lot of cap room I think Miami would have taken chance and given him extension.

Miami loves injured players. But no cap room took that option off the table.

Me I probably would have seen if he would took team friendly deal. He probably wouldn’t but I would have tried.
 
phinfann13 said:
Why are you a Dolphins fan? Serious question. The only thing you come here to do is bitch over and over about the same ****.

I'm not saying there's been a whole lot of good in the past 25 years, but if you don't enjoy anything, why do you continue to root for them?
That his way of expressing his displeasure of team performance.
 
Has a GM who just traded for a player ever not thought it was a slam dunk? It's a gamble. If JP can finally stay healthy, it's amazing value. But when he hasn't managed that in three consecutive seasons, the odds are low.
 
phinfann13 said:
Why are you a Dolphins fan? Serious question. The only thing you come here to do is bitch over and over about the same ****.

I'm not saying there's been a whole lot of good in the past 25 years, but if you don't enjoy anything, why do you continue to root for them?
2-7.
 
