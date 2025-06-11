Rumor - Steelers now in on Ramsey?

Golphindolphin
Mar 14, 2002
3,304
8,445
58
Ormond Beach, FL
Pitt has draft picks to burn next year. They're doing some "non-Steeler" type stuff this year (Metcalf trade, signing A-rod), maybe they'll surprise?At this point, it might be a conditional 7th round pick.
9 years without a playoff win. Desperate times apparently.Pitt has draft picks to burn next year. They're doing some "non-Steeler" type stuff this year (Metcalf trade, signing A-rod), maybe they'll surprise?
100% @JamesWsenior . Obviously the Rooney's are a patient bunch, three coaches since 1969, but the drumbeat in Pittsburgh is getting louder all the time. My Steeler buddies have wanted Tomlin gone for years now. Maybe they're using the remaining dry powder to give Tomlin one last shot at glory?9 years without a playoff win. Desperate times apparently.
Yeah but he looks like he should be a great coach. Rough and gruff. No Gucci shoes.100% @JamesWsenior . Obviously the Rooney's are a patient bunch, three coaches since 1969, but the drumbeat in Pittsburgh is getting louder all the time. My Steeler buddies have wanted Tomlin gone for years now. Maybe they're using the remaining dry powder to give Tomlin one last shot at glory?
Aaron is already whining about his new helmet they're making him wear. Wait til he finds out there's no ayuhuasca bars around and people up there put French fries on their sandwiches. Oh, the horror!Yeah but he looks like he should be a great coach. Rough and gruff. No Gucci shoes.
Wait till Aaron starts overreaching and questioning his authority. Add in Ramsey. Yummy