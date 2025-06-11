 Rumor - Steelers now in on Ramsey? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rumor - Steelers now in on Ramsey?

JamesWsenior said:
9 years without a playoff win. Desperate times apparently.
Click to expand...
100% @JamesWsenior . Obviously the Rooney's are a patient bunch, three coaches since 1969, but the drumbeat in Pittsburgh is getting louder all the time. My Steeler buddies have wanted Tomlin gone for years now. Maybe they're using the remaining dry powder to give Tomlin one last shot at glory?
 
Golphindolphin said:
100% @JamesWsenior . Obviously the Rooney's are a patient bunch, three coaches since 1969, but the drumbeat in Pittsburgh is getting louder all the time. My Steeler buddies have wanted Tomlin gone for years now. Maybe they're using the remaining dry powder to give Tomlin one last shot at glory?
Click to expand...
Yeah but he looks like he should be a great coach. Rough and gruff. No Gucci shoes. 😂

Wait till Aaron starts overreaching and questioning his authority. Add in Ramsey. Yummy
 
JamesWsenior said:
Yeah but he looks like he should be a great coach. Rough and gruff. No Gucci shoes. 😂

Wait till Aaron starts overreaching and questioning his authority. Add in Ramsey. Yummy
Click to expand...
Aaron is already whining about his new helmet they're making him wear. Wait til he finds out there's no ayuhuasca bars around and people up there put French fries on their sandwiches. Oh, the horror!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom