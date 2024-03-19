Rumors Abound About A High End #3 WR For The Dolphins

Where there is smoke, there is fire. Coming from too many people now, a bunch of tweets including Barry Jackson. I guess folks around the NFL are hearing things because the Dolphins are either making trade inquiries, or poking around on some of the guys still out there.

Dolphins have money again post Chubb, and more will free up June 1.

Who could it be, and how do the Dolphins do it?

A few vet FA's are out there, but they seem to be older and cashed like Michael Thomas or OBJ.

There is the trade market, but boy, we need our draft picks.

And there is the draft, where I guess they theoretically are at the point where they could use their first or second pick on a WR.

My view is I would still focus on OL first, but it is starting to sound like this might be the next big move, so how do they do it, and who will it be?



