 Rumors Abound About A High End #3 WR For The Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rumors Abound About A High End #3 WR For The Dolphins

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
1,457
Reaction score
2,902
Age
47
Location
san diego
Where there is smoke, there is fire. Coming from too many people now, a bunch of tweets including Barry Jackson. I guess folks around the NFL are hearing things because the Dolphins are either making trade inquiries, or poking around on some of the guys still out there.
Dolphins have money again post Chubb, and more will free up June 1.
Who could it be, and how do the Dolphins do it?
A few vet FA's are out there, but they seem to be older and cashed like Michael Thomas or OBJ.
There is the trade market, but boy, we need our draft picks.
And there is the draft, where I guess they theoretically are at the point where they could use their first or second pick on a WR.
My view is I would still focus on OL first, but it is starting to sound like this might be the next big move, so how do they do it, and who will it be?

 
Last edited:
phinsforlife said:
Where there is smoke, there is fire. Coming from too many people now. I guess folks around the NFL are hearing things because the Dolphins are either making trade inquiries, or poking around on some of the guys still out there.
Who could it be, and how do the Dolphins do it?
A few vet FA's are out there, but they seem to be older and cashed like Michael Thomas or OBJ.
There is the trade market, but boy, we need our draft picks.
And there is the draft, where I guess they theoretically are at the point where they could use their first or second pick on a WR.
My view is I would still focus on OL first, but it is starting to sound like this might be the next big move, so how do they do it, and who will it be?
Click to expand...
Agreed. Priority for me is keeping Tua upright next season and FINALLY solidifying the o-line. I feel like it's been since the Sparano days since I've actually trusted a Fins o-line to adequately run and pass block. That said, I think Grier is less worried about the o-line than fans are, just like last off-season. Wouldn't take it off the board for us in terms of the draft, potentially even at #21, but doubt that's what they're freeing up cap space for.

I've seen rumblings about Aiyuk potentially being on the move, which I suppose really comes down to whether or not the 49ers are willing to offer him a big contract. But I suspect they wouldn't be willing to trade him for cheap and not sure we have the draft capital to spare. Also heard rumblings about Jauan Jennings, who could be a big-body option for us. I think he'd come a lot cheaper than Aiyuk. Could Tee Higgins also be in the mix? Not sure, suspect the Bengals want to hold onto him, even if he's disgruntled about his lack of a long-term deal.
 
Last edited:
phinsforlife said:
Where there is smoke, there is fire. Coming from too many people now, a bunch of tweets including Barry Jackson. I guess folks around the NFL are hearing things because the Dolphins are either making trade inquiries, or poking around on some of the guys still out there.
Dolphins have money again post Chubb, and more will free up June 1.
Who could it be, and how do the Dolphins do it?
A few vet FA's are out there, but they seem to be older and cashed like Michael Thomas or OBJ.
There is the trade market, but boy, we need our draft picks.
And there is the draft, where I guess they theoretically are at the point where they could use their first or second pick on a WR.
My view is I would still focus on OL first, but it is starting to sound like this might be the next big move, so how do they do it, and who will it be?

Click to expand...

To Grier, a number 3 receiver could be a top NFL WR, the dude loves making splash signings and to be honest I think McD isn't against it
 
artdnj said:
To Grier, a number 3 receiver could be a top NFL WR, the dude loves making splash signings and to be honest I think McD isn't against it
Click to expand...
Agreed. Grier loves a splashy move and I think MM is on board. The money they're freeing up signals that something big may be in the works.
 
phinsforlife said:
just added to OP
Click to expand...
Thank U Reaction GIF by BROCKHAMPTON
 
It's not so much of a, "Are we looking for another reciever" as of a "What kind of receiver are we looking for", and a "How much are we willing to spend?".

I think that too many fans see posts like this, and immediately jump to paying big money for star players... too much Madden in their lives.

We've added Jonnu; we've retained Berrios... we need an X style bully reciever for THIS year, and eventually, we'll need a Hill replacement.

This could well be two different players.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom