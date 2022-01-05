Rumors Harbaugh Coming Back To NFL - Insiders Say It's Real This Time - Phins New HC?

Fin-Loco
Forking Shirtballs!!!
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2003
- Messages
- 14,250
- Reaction score
- 36,466
- Location
- Land of Loco!
We all know that Harbaugh is on Ross's speed dial and the two are very close what with Ross being the biggest Michigan donor to the point that their school of business is the Steven Ross school of business. I would be very surprised if he comes back to not come to Miami and be given full control (he wanted full control in SF).
Still, he did say recently that this feels like "a beginning" so maybe he sees they have momentum, and why leave now when he's finally got that program over the hump?
Harbaugh, though, spent 15 years in the NFL and then coached in the league for the Raiders. He obviously has a good feel for that world.
Could Jim Harbaugh return to the NFL? 'I think it's real'
What a difference a year makes. Twelve months ago, Jim Harbaugh was coming off a 2-4 season after which he took a sizable pay cut to remain the head coach of...
theathletic.com
Do you think Harbaugh believes the time is right now because he finally won a Big Ten title?Bruce Feldman, college football reporter: I'd always heard from people who know him well that they thought at some point he was going to go back to the NFL. I didn't think he would leave Michigan knowing he'd never won the game that matters most there (against Ohio State), but now he's done that and won the Big Ten, it feels like the timing might be right.
Still, he did say recently that this feels like "a beginning" so maybe he sees they have momentum, and why leave now when he's finally got that program over the hump?
What traits have made him one of the few coaches to have success at both the NFL and in college?Feldman: Many of the successful college coaches who end up getting NFL jobs seem so out of their element because they've never coached at that level, dealing with grown men, not 18-to-22-year-olds. Pete Carroll had success after USC, but he'd already spent a long time coaching in the NFL.
Harbaugh, though, spent 15 years in the NFL and then coached in the league for the Raiders. He obviously has a good feel for that world.