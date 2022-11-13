 Rumors of Byron Jones purposely delaying return for contract reasons. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rumors of Byron Jones purposely delaying return for contract reasons.

P

Phinslife

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 31, 2022
Messages
135
Reaction score
221
Age
35
Location
New Jersey
This my first thread, but I noticed nobody mention this as I noticed no stone is left unturned here. What do you guys think?

www.google.com

Miami Dolphins need Byron Jones back but it may not be their decision

Byron Jones has yet to play a single down in 2022 and there are questions about whether or not the Miami Dolphins will get him back at all. The decision ma...
www.google.com www.google.com

This would be BS which I would blame X for this shit.
 
mnphinfan

mnphinfan

Lifelong Fin Fan
Club Member
Joined
Feb 19, 2008
Messages
4,357
Reaction score
2,083
Location
Mahtomedi MN
Eh, if he's healthy and refusing to play, suspend him for conduct detrimental to the team. Without pay. Then lets see how fast his ass holds out.

With the way Kohou is playing and the other CB's we get back in the offseason I'm 100% inclined to release him in the offseason and just take the hit.
 
Ray R

Ray R

Club Member
Joined
May 19, 2017
Messages
13,038
Reaction score
23,045
Age
76
Location
High Point, NC
I would not ignore any "speculation" with regards to how some of these players are behaving relative to trying to get a "better deal".

We should never have renegotiated Howard's contract - look where we are now.

As we approach being in the playoffs, I would want to get rid of all the "non-performing players" on our roster. I Don't want them on the team when we get to the Superbowl.

I suspect we could find a lot of good, "interested players" to join us, just to be on a Superbowl Team.
 
A

AZStryker

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jul 22, 2004
Messages
17,422
Reaction score
10,228
Very believable imo. The guy knows we were going to move him last offseason (hence the oddly timed surgery). Now he’s biding his time for a new deal. Will play a handful of games to maintain his value. Seems selfish but not out if the realm of possibility. Remember he was widely speculated as the unnamed source for Omar saying he is wasting his career with Tua.
 
Tuaffinity and Beyond

Tuaffinity and Beyond

Club Member
Joined
Sep 16, 2020
Messages
885
Reaction score
2,052
Age
38
Location
TN
AZStryker said:
Very believable imo. The guy knows we were going to move him last offseason (hence the oddly timed surgery). Now he’s biding his time for a new deal. Will play a handful of games to maintain his value. Seems selfish but not out if the realm of possibility. Remember he was widely speculated as the unnamed source for Omar saying he is wasting his career with Tua.
Click to expand...

If true he is looking like an idiot now
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
2,873
Reaction score
6,229
Age
38
Location
Kansas
Ray R said:
I would not ignore any "speculation" with regards to how some of these players are behaving relative to trying to get a "better deal".

We should never have renegotiated Howard's contract - look where we are now.

As we approach being in the playoffs, I would want to get rid of all the "non-performing players" on our roster. I Don't want them on the team when we get to the Superbowl.

I suspect we could find a lot of good, "interested players" to join us, just to be on a Superbowl Team.
Click to expand...
Totally agree extending X was not in our best interest. He looks like a shell of himself this year.

I'm hoping for one magical playoff run where X returns to play at a high level for a handful of games. That's the high water mark for expectations when it comes to X. I don't see him ever returning to be one of the elite corners in the NFL. He is simply too old.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
19,497
Reaction score
41,945
Location
Bahamas
Two points.

1. Only so many people you can fool faking an injury.

B. How does faking an injury get you a new contract?
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
19,497
Reaction score
41,945
Location
Bahamas
AZStryker said:
Very believable imo. The guy knows we were going to move him last offseason (hence the oddly timed surgery). Now he’s biding his time for a new deal. Will play a handful of games to maintain his value. Seems selfish but not out if the realm of possibility. Remember he was widely speculated as the unnamed source for Omar saying he is wasting his career with Tua.
Click to expand...
Omar also posted a lot of crap to stir up the fan base.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom