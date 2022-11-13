Rumors of Byron Jones purposely delaying return for contract reasons.

Phinslife
This my first thread, but I noticed nobody mention this as I noticed no stone is left unturned here. What do you guys think?
This would be BS which I would blame X for this shit.
Miami Dolphins need Byron Jones back but it may not be their decision
Byron Jones has yet to play a single down in 2022 and there are questions about whether or not the Miami Dolphins will get him back at all. The decision ma...
www.google.com
