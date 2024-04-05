 Rumour: OBJ to Miami Confirmed to be a rumor | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rumour: OBJ to Miami Confirmed to be a rumor

look up kumail nanjiani GIF by NRDC
 
If Miami pays the guy $11-13m like we have been seeing rumors of I will be highly POed. Dude is injury prone at this point in his career. Having Chubb, Armstead and then OBJ collective making about $50m knowing they will all likely miss time due to injuries at some point would be complete roster mismanagement setting us up for the same mess we suffered at the end of this year.
 
If they sign him in June, he will have missed all the mini camps and will be way behind learning this offense, which is fairly complicated. /s
 
I think Chatty Patty Reek let the cat out the bag…. Don’t think he would troll something like this tbh. The players always know.

Look what Joe Mixon was tweeting a week ago about Diggs. All these guys are friends.
 
WCUPUNK said:
If Miami pays the guy $11-13m like we have been seeing rumors of I will be highly POed. Dude is injury prone at this point in his career. Having Chubb, Armstead and then OBJ collective making about $50m knowing they will all likely miss time due to injuries at some point would be complete roster mismanagement setting us up for the same mess we suffered at the end of this year.
Click to expand...
I have a different outlook on it. This guy is definitely past his prime and a couple of years removed from his last really good season. If he can be had on a 1-year commitment type of deal, I believe you afford to pay a premium price for what amounts to your #3. He could play in a big time role as a third option to dump the ball away to. This offense could really benefit from throwing to the #3 and the TE more.
 
AgentXof12 said:
I have a different outlook on it. This guy is definitely past his prime and a couple of years removed from his last really good season. If he can be had on a 1-year commitment type of deal, I believe you afford to pay a premium price for what amounts to your #3. He could play in a big time role as a third option to dump the ball away to. This offense could really benefit from throwing to the #3 and the TE more.
Click to expand...
I need to know more about his health status before signing him. I know he’s a number 3 but we don’t need another Armstead situation where he’s unavailable half the year.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom