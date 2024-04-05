Rumour: OBJ to Miami Confirmed to be a rumor

anthonyvfrancis1989
I can’t verify this, but allegedly this was posted on Snapchat. Double hearsay from Reddit, so take it with a grain of salt.
Yeah, we’ll never really know until we know. Lol, oh… the offseason…Ppl on Twitter are saying Hill was joking..... but they might also know Jack ****.
Exactly what I just thought/posted. The title gave me a morning laugh (I'm currently in Amsterdam).Rumor. Confirmed? Is it a rumor or is it a confirmation of a rumor?
I have a different outlook on it. This guy is definitely past his prime and a couple of years removed from his last really good season. If he can be had on a 1-year commitment type of deal, I believe you afford to pay a premium price for what amounts to your #3. He could play in a big time role as a third option to dump the ball away to. This offense could really benefit from throwing to the #3 and the TE more.If Miami pays the guy $11-13m like we have been seeing rumors of I will be highly POed. Dude is injury prone at this point in his career. Having Chubb, Armstead and then OBJ collective making about $50m knowing they will all likely miss time due to injuries at some point would be complete roster mismanagement setting us up for the same mess we suffered at the end of this year.
I need to know more about his health status before signing him. I know he's a number 3 but we don't need another Armstead situation where he's unavailable half the year.