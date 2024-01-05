 Run the ball more then pass | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Run the ball more then pass

I get that we have fancy toys for speed, but I feel we have a better chance in running the football and control the clock against the bills. Yes of course take a shot down field every now and then when it's there but running the ball should be a staple this Sunday, perhaps even beyond. We have the speed (Achane,Mostert) and the bruising(Wilson) to get this done. But I feel McDaniel will still try to be pretty. Just run the ball on the Bills with no remorse. Thoughts?
 
I'd love to see power run and play action. It has worked well on the rare occasions we used it this year.
 
Anytime you're prioritizing the run game over the passing game you'd better be playing top-notch defense as well, or else your efforts to "control the clock" with the run game could very well end up in this:

www.nfl.com

Despite dominating time of possession, Dolphins fall to Colts

The official source for NFL news, video highlights, fantasy football, game-day coverage, schedules, stats, scores and more.
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com

So the question becomes, does the Dolphins' defense stand to play well enough against Josh Allen and the Bills to make that offensive approach effective?
 
Passing the ball equates to more wins than running the ball in todays game. Don't lose sight of that. Obviously we have to run the ball some but getting cute would be not relying on the NFL leader in passing yards.......
 
I'm not opposed to leaning on the run more often, but what I'm looking for is the easy yards in the pass game like we saw with Smythe against the ravens. Defenses are daring us to use underneath, pick em apart! When the defense tightens up, take the deep shots, that'll open up the running lanes! Really hoping for a smart offensive gameplan
 
We didn't attack the secondary of BAL enough last week but we saw a lot of good production from wheel route runs. Overall I think there was a good balance of play calls but not enough pull and push, to say that we drew them in on runs and killed them with intermediate/deep balls. The playcalling while balanced just seems sporadic instead of reactive.
 
