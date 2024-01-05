Run the ball more then pass

xSxPxHx
I get that we have fancy toys for speed, but I feel we have a better chance in running the football and control the clock against the bills. Yes of course take a shot down field every now and then when it's there but running the ball should be a staple this Sunday, perhaps even beyond. We have the speed (Achane,Mostert) and the bruising(Wilson) to get this done. But I feel McDaniel will still try to be pretty. Just run the ball on the Bills with no remorse. Thoughts?