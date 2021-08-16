Running game side note

So with everyone freaking about the running game and OL, here is something to keep in mind. I very much expect the short passing game to be a large part of our running game, similar to what NE did with Brady. We have the players to do it as well. Albert actually led the league his last year in KC with yards on passes caught behind the line of scrimmage. We also have other receivers that can thrive in this type of attack. It also puts pressure on the DL to not always come full blast at the QB and RB. I think this also plays to Tuas strength in the RPO style of offense. He will basically have 3 options in handing off, a short pass which is almost like a sweep, and a pass beyond the line of scrimmage.



While our OL does need to improve, I believe their shortcomings at this point can be minimized with the short passing game assisting the running game....and the athletes we have at WR to take advantage of this scheme. Just my 2 cents.