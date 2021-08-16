 Running game side note | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Running game side note

67Stang

67Stang

Club Member
Joined
Aug 28, 2004
Messages
8,607
Reaction score
1,686
Location
Tucson, AZ
So with everyone freaking about the running game and OL, here is something to keep in mind. I very much expect the short passing game to be a large part of our running game, similar to what NE did with Brady. We have the players to do it as well. Albert actually led the league his last year in KC with yards on passes caught behind the line of scrimmage. We also have other receivers that can thrive in this type of attack. It also puts pressure on the DL to not always come full blast at the QB and RB. I think this also plays to Tuas strength in the RPO style of offense. He will basically have 3 options in handing off, a short pass which is almost like a sweep, and a pass beyond the line of scrimmage.

While our OL does need to improve, I believe their shortcomings at this point can be minimized with the short passing game assisting the running game....and the athletes we have at WR to take advantage of this scheme. Just my 2 cents.
 
Rick Cartman

Rick Cartman

It is what it is
Joined
Apr 26, 2008
Messages
3,362
Reaction score
1,856
Location
South Park, Colorado
67Stang said:
So with everyone freaking about the running game and OL, here is something to keep in mind. I very much expect the short passing game to be a large part of our running game, similar to what NE did with Brady. We have the players to do it as well. Albert actually led the league his last year in KC with yards on passes caught behind the line of scrimmage. We also have other receivers that can thrive in this type of attack. It also puts pressure on the DL to not always come full blast at the QB and RB. I think this also plays to Tuas strength in the RPO style of offense. He will basically have 3 options in handing off, a short pass which is almost like a sweep, and a pass beyond the line of scrimmage.

While our OL does need to improve, I believe their shortcomings at this point can be minimized with the short passing game assisting the running game....and the athletes we have at WR to take advantage of this scheme. Just my 2 cents.
Click to expand...

It's too early to get worked up about the running game, but using short passes to supplement the run game probably means you don't have a really good run game.

It appears their plan for a power back this year is Malcolm Brown which would blow my mind after the Jordan Howard experience; Howard was a better player too.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
9,434
Reaction score
16,156
Absolutely...

Gaskin and Ahmed and lots of receptions will be the running game. We'll run the ball just enough to keep the defenses honest... along with mixing in some throws to Long/Smythe out of rushing formations... but running the ball is NOT what we are going to do, and this is why the extreme overreactions about the Brown rushing attempts on Saturday are so ... so wrong.
 
67Stang

67Stang

Club Member
Joined
Aug 28, 2004
Messages
8,607
Reaction score
1,686
Location
Tucson, AZ
Rick Cartman said:
It's too early to get worked up about the running game, but using short passes to supplement the run game probably means you don't have a really good run game.

It appears their plan for a power back this year is Malcolm Brown which would blow my mind after the Jordan Howard experience; Howard was a better player too.
Click to expand...
Ya, NE did it for years without a big name running back....I expect the same here.
 
Ferretsquig

Ferretsquig

Perennial All-Pro
Joined
Jun 2, 2002
Messages
8,008
Reaction score
564
Location
Carolina
67Stang said:
Ya, NE did it for years without a big name running back....I expect the same here.
Click to expand...

I do too, but it is putting a lot on Tua in his second season. It took Brady a while before he was good enough to shoulder an offense on his own without having a reliable running game to back him up. If Tua is putting up 600+ attempts there are going to be some ugly games.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom