Running The Ball

EasyRider
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 13, 2019
- Messages
- 8,777
- Reaction score
- 16,813
- Location
- Borneo
I can’t believe it!
We ran the ball today and didn’t waiver from it
HOLY SHIT!
Can you imagine if we gave Tua this running game all season? He may of not gotten hurt or as much. Maybe taking the run instead of pass he got hurt on but who knows
Has the light finally gone on in his pea brain?
Lets hope so it just gives this offense a another dimension and only opens the passing game
Shit, we even threw to the TEs in this game
What’s this world coming to?
