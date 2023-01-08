 Running The Ball | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Running The Ball

I can’t believe it!
We ran the ball today and didn’t waiver from it
HOLY SHIT!
Can you imagine if we gave Tua this running game all season? He may of not gotten hurt or as much. Maybe taking the run instead of pass he got hurt on but who knows
Has the light finally gone on in his pea brain?
Lets hope so it just gives this offense a another dimension and only opens the passing game
Shit, we even threw to the TEs in this game
What’s this world coming to?
 
Everything worked out in the end, but leaning on the running game and scoring 9 points on offense, plus the safety at the end, isn't going to win you many games. Just glad they found a way to make the plays down the stretch when needed.
 
It’s almost like rookie head coaches can learn and grow, just like players!
 
Dude
We scored 9 points because we didn’t have a QB not because we had an effective running game
We run the ball like today and have Tua back we may score on almost every drive

The way you made that statement I gotta figure you think like McD all or nothing and that’s not good for any offense
 
EVERY Qb benefits from not having to throw the ball 80 percent of their plays. Doesn't matter how good you are, not even Dan Marino could win a championship without being properly supplemented by the running game.
 
I freaked the **** out because of the second Buffalo game. Buffalo couldn’t stop Miami’s running game, and McD refused to stick with it.

Maybe this shows him the way.
 
I know you have been suffering from our 5-game losing streak, but I'm happy to see you got some enjoyment from this game. - LOL
 
We've run the ball a bit but the growth has been completely absent when it comes to a passing game that isn't just vertical routes and playing Madden. You'd think if anything would change that it would be facing a 6gth straight loss to end your season and possibly your head coaching career with a 3rd string QB at the helm, but nope, still running the same vertical routes with limited underneath options most plays that we've been running all year. And the only time that Skylar has completed one of those plays the entire season was when his arm got hit while throwing it and it spun end over end 30 yards downfield to a receiver he wasn't even targeting.
 
I didn't say they scored 9 point because of the running game, I said having an effective running game and only scoring 9 points isn't going to win you many games. Bottom line is having an effective running game isn't enough to get it done. Not saying I don't want one, but I don't believe it's some cure all for poor football in general either.

As i've said I'm just glad they won. On to next week and hope they get rolling and healthy in Buffalo.
 
