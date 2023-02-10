 Russell Wilson is the MVP of scamming people | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Russell Wilson is the MVP of scamming people

Fins1971

Fins1971

C'mon Dolphins
Club Member
Joined
Nov 3, 2009
Messages
10,176
Reaction score
4,530
Location
Zen Ridge

"Russell Wilson is struggling as a quarterback, but he’s absolutely rolling when it comes to scamming donors to his charity. A ranging report from USA Today published on Wednesday outlined that Wilson’s “Why Not You? Foundation” had only donated approximately 40 percent of its earnings to charity, with the rest going to fundraising and employee salaries."

I used to have some respect for RW but it looks like he is just as crooked as everyone else. Net Worth of $125 Million but has to scam normal people out of 5 million to pay for his crew instead of just taking care of them with all the money you earned.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom