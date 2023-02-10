Russell Wilson is the MVP of scamming people

Fins1971
"Russell Wilson is struggling as a quarterback, but he’s absolutely rolling when it comes to scamming donors to his charity. A ranging report from USA Today published on Wednesday outlined that Wilson’s “Why Not You? Foundation” had only donated approximately 40 percent of its earnings to charity, with the rest going to fundraising and employee salaries."
I used to have some respect for RW but it looks like he is just as crooked as everyone else. Net Worth of $125 Million but has to scam normal people out of 5 million to pay for his crew instead of just taking care of them with all the money you earned.