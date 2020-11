Funny at first I didn’t think he was that good (see admitting when you’re wrong isn’t that hard haha). I thought he was the product of a strong defense, running game and East play action looks. Now I know how good he is but it took a few seasons for me to buy in.



I still don’t believe in Dak or Allen though, I’m a tough customer on QB’s. Neither suck but I have my doubts about them being consistent winners. Throw Lamar in their too. Need to see him beat a strong defensive team in the playoffs.