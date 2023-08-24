 Ryan Clark apologizes to Tua Tagovailoa for disrespectful 'joke' | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ryan Clark apologizes to Tua Tagovailoa for disrespectful 'joke'

I can't believe a comment about a guy looking out of shape has four threads and deserves a super thread merge. I also can't believe ESPN makes him apologize, yet that Steven Smith guy can just keep saying the crap he says.
 
I don’t see how telling another man that he looks like a female stripper is just a joke. It would be one thing if you were friends but any other scenario that’s fighting words.
 
I'm kind of embarrassed that our QB was so mentally weak that he nearly had a meltdown over a bum like Clark criticising him like that. Not a good look IMO. The QB needs to be the dog, the alpha male who leads by example and ours is standing up there almost in tears because the nasty man on TV said some nasty stuff about him. Come on Tua, grow some balls
 
How was Tuas response nearly a breakdown?!!?!
 
Mentally weak?

Tua has been dealing with personal shots since he came into the NFL and you think he's mentally weak?

Yikes!
 
