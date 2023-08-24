Ryan Clark apologizes to Tua Tagovailoa for disrespectful 'joke'

I'm kind of embarrassed that our QB was so mentally weak that he nearly had a meltdown over a bum like Clark criticising him like that. Not a good look IMO. The QB needs to be the dog, the alpha male who leads by example and ours is standing up there almost in tears because the nasty man on TV said some nasty stuff about him. Come on Tua, grow some balls
How was Tuas response nearly a breakdown?!!?!I'm kind of embarrassed that our QB was so mentally weak that he nearly had a meltdown over a bum like Clark criticising him like that. Not a good look IMO. The QB needs to be the dog, the alpha male who leads by example and ours is standing up there almost in tears because the nasty man on TV said some nasty stuff about him. Come on Tua, grow some balls
I'm kind of embarrassed that our QB was so mentally weak that he nearly had a meltdown over a bum like Clark criticising him like that. Not a good look IMO. The QB needs to be the dog, the alpha male who leads by example and ours is standing up there almost in tears because the nasty man on TV said some nasty stuff about him. Come on Tua, grow some balls