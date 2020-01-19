Ryan getting some money back now with more to come

Fin Fan in Cali
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Sep 8, 2004
- Messages
- 39,248
- Reaction score
- 15,891
- Age
- 55
- Location
- So Cal
Ryan Tannehill cashes in some for now, with more coming later — NBC Sports
When the Dolphins traded quarterback Ryan Tannehill to the Titans in March, Tannehill slashed his base pay from $18.75 million to $7 million, with the opportunity to earn more than $5 million in incentives. He has unlocked most of that cash. But he'll get even more than that, soon. Via Ian...
apple.news