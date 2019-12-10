Ryan Tannehill #1 in NFL for passer rating. Minkah Fitzpatrick #1 in NFL for interceptions.

N

normaldude said:
Ryan Tannehill #1 in NFL for passer rating.

Minkah Fitzpatrick #1 in NFL for interceptions.

He has over half of what our whole team has lol
 
J. David Wannyheimer said:
Don't worry, Chris Grier is going to put those draft picks to good use.
Sarcasm is strong with this one lol.
Who knows we shall see, was not a fan of the Minkah pick because of position but it is frustrating when we hit on players like Tunsil and Fitzpatrick only to have to trade them and hope we get as good a player which the odds are against
 
dlockz said:
Sarcasm is strong with this one lol.
Who knows we shall see, was not a fan of the Minkah pick because of position but it is frustrating when we hit on players like Tunsil and Fitzpatrick only to have to trade them and hope we get as good a player which the odds are against
The Tunsil trade will still work out if we get a left handed quarterback, IMO. But right now, that's looking a lot less likely.
 
Minkah has been solid, but 4 of his 5 interceptons were gimmies.

He got added into a elite level defense and has flourished. Good luck to him.

Tannehill is in the best situation for a qb of his caliber. Needs elite level weapons and a elite running game.
 
I'm very happy for Tannehill. Glad he is having success.

I could care less about Minkah....it's his choice he is gone.
 
Phinatic8u said:
Minkah has been solid, but 4 of his 5 interceptons were gimmies.

He got added into a elite level defense and has flourished. Good luck to him.

Tannehill is in the best situation for a qb of his caliber. Needs elite level weapons and a elite running game.
Yea all dumb luck that these guys are playing great.

Steelers were terrible and giving up nearly 30ppg before he arrived. Titans were also beyond mediocre before Tannehill started.

Give credit where credit is due. Both guys are playing great and are very good football players.
 
Dolfan Dave said:
Yea all dumb luck that these guys are playing great.

Steelers were terrible and giving up nearly 30ppg before he arrived. Titans were also beyond mediocre before Tannehill started
Give credit where credit is due. Both guys are playing great and are very good football players.
Of course both are good football players. Steelers for example played really good teams in the beginning of the season, then they started playing bad teams and the defense got better, that's not because Minkah is Ed Reed. Tannehill is perfect for the Titans. He was never a bad decsion maker and utilizes the elite talent the Titans do actually have. Perfect fit. Neither are elite players, yet.

Both are also in fantastic situations to help them flourish.
 
D

Phinatic8u said:
Tannehill is in the best situation for a qb of his caliber. Needs elite level weapons and a elite running game.
Doesn't that mean that a qb of Tannehill's caliber is elite?

The bench mark that is often set for elite level QB's is that they raise the play of the people around them to higher levels than before.

Consider this:
1. They supposed already had an average to above average and sometimes mediocre QB in Mariota
2. The fan base was about to run the coaches out of town. There offensive coordinator and coach looked like a failed experiment
3. They wanted to "improve" their running back situation by praying that they sign our old cast off Kenyan Drake and Derrick henry was on his way to free agency with no real sign of an elite level contract
4. Their receiving core was and is still a joke. No name tight ends. No true numbers one receiver. Adam Humphries was their savior, much like danny armendola was ours last year. Their now superstar receiver AJ Brown is a rookie who people were fearing was a bust.
5. That offensive line was... well offensive. Did you know that Jamil Douglas is starting for them? Good run blockers, but horrible in pass protection (where have we heard that before?)

Yeah, this sound like the perfect situation for a QB of Tannehills caliber to step into and look like a top 5 qb. I know... I know... They were actually elite and they just didn't know it yet. Mariota was such a crappy QB that he couldn't get them there right? Well that could be right, or we could look at how he is performing and be honest evaluators of the situation.

I think we can both agree that the pieces are there for him to be successful, but to make a statement that makes it look like his skill level is really a non factor and that he is being dragged into this elite level of play by those around him ignores the fact that it looks like we had what could be considered better talent here over here is career (Pro-bowl center, A pro bowl Trending Left Tackle, A solid right tackle, Better wide outs, Two really solid running backs) but could not pull it all together. These same pieces are leaving this dumpster fire or an organization and are not just thriving elsewhere, but look above average and become great contributors. Not to mention the fact that you can actually see with your own two eyes that the is the one slinging the ball all over the field in ways the most quarterbacks never will, and you saw the man throw it like that down here on multiple occasions

I am not going to sit here and tell you that I know what the secret sauce is between successful football organizations and the ones that just plane suck. But the good ones have been consistently good, the bad ones consistently bad and the mediocre one like the dolphins... well... you know... stay medicore.
We went from the shula era... to Jimmy Johonson era... to the big Tuna era.. and now.. to the nobodies.

Based on his past work, Grier looks like he is a pretty good talent evaluator... but until he can put together a coaching staff or finds a Seasoned coach that can. It looks like we are screwed.
 
Phinatic8u said:
Minkah has been solid, but 4 of his 5 interceptons were gimmies.

He got added into a elite level defense and has flourished. Good luck to him.

Tannehill is in the best situation for a qb of his caliber. Needs elite level weapons and a elite running game.
Who aside from Henry is "elite"? Their best receiver is a rookie who wasn't going much before Tannehill started and the OL blocks much better for the run than the pass. I have to ask if you've watched the games or you are going on theory here?
 
tazthenomad said:
Who aside from Henry is "elite"? Their best receiver is a rookie who wasn't going much before Tannehill started and the OL blocks much better for the run than the pass. I have to ask if you've watched the games or you are going on theory here?
fits a narrative...
 
