Ryan Tannehill Thread

C/ATT YDS AVG TD INT SACKS QBR RTG Ryan Tannehill 13/16 144 9.0 0 1 4-35 7.9 78.1 Marcus Mariota 7/18 63 3.5 0 2 3-7 9.9 9.5

Tannehill had a 78.1 QB rating to Mariota's 9.5. But when evaluated on a play-by-play basis taking context into account Mariota had a higher QBR 9.9 to 7.9. Both QBs led the Titans to 0 points.



Tannehill as much as any QB I remember puts up stats that are "fools gold" by dumping off the ball underneath, taking sacks rather than throwing it away which both help QB rating, but the result is horrible 3rd down conversions and minimal points. Same old Tannehill. His numbers will look better than Mariota, but his play won't be.

To be fair, he's not replacing Joe Montana here. And if you look at what Mariota has done this year, the complaints you have about Tannehill are exactly why Mariota is getting benched. Mariotta has been sacked 25 times and despite a QB rating of 91.7 this year, his QBR is 31.7. That mark is lower than any season Tannehill has put up. He's being put in not so much for what he can do but rather for what Mariota has done.