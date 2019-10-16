Ryan Tannehill Thread

vader88

Displaced Finatic
Titans just named him the starter. Will he play lights out or be what we had here ?
 
Miamifinz

Miamifinz

On to the next (year)
unfortunately the Titans offensive line is almost as shaky as our own. He looked good in relief last week, did see him hold onto the ball too long on that fourth down late. Gotta throw it up and at least get it in play.

His problem has never really been throwing the ball. He can make all the throws. Decision making and pocket presence are his downfall. I think if a team with a good offensive line and a good defense picked him up, you’d see him really blossom.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Finheaven VIP
Same old Tannehill. His numbers will look better than Mariota, but his play won't be.

C/ATTYDSAVGTDINTSACKSQBRRTG
Ryan Tannehill13/161449.0014-357.978.1
Marcus Mariota7/18633.5023-79.99.5

Tannehill had a 78.1 QB rating to Mariota's 9.5. But when evaluated on a play-by-play basis taking context into account Mariota had a higher QBR 9.9 to 7.9. Both QBs led the Titans to 0 points.

Tannehill as much as any QB I remember puts up stats that are "fools gold" by dumping off the ball underneath, taking sacks rather than throwing it away which both help QB rating, but the result is horrible 3rd down conversions and minimal points.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Finheaven VIP
The only thing Tannehill will light up is the other team's sack totals. He is what he is at this point a QB who can have good games but will never be consistent week in and week out unless you give him perfect playing conditions which is just not reasonable to expect. You give him a good OL and defense and run game and he can be good, that applies to 99% of all QB in NFL history,
 
NY8123

NY8123

Sophisticated Redneck
Administrator
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Waiting for the "We Should Have Kept Tannehill" thread..................sigh........
 
Crump

Crump

Finheaven VIP
hell yeah, he's gonna be sling that ball around, prob knock out about 3 td's and then go home and tap that thing and knock out kid number 3 while they are celebrating his triumphant return. g5's for that big swinging tennessee d---.
 
Kdawg954

Kdawg954

My f*ck ups be the perfect mistakes
Finheaven VIP
Waste of time for Tennessee. In fact they are delusional.

Delaney Walker stating that Tannehill was an elite QB in this league not more than a year ago is proof of that. Too many people viewing stat sheets and not the actual games.

Ryan may have a good game or two, but there won't be any sustained success. He still does not improvise at the level needed. He can pick you a part if he gets time . . . But no QB gets a clean pocket all game
 
Brumdog45

Starter
To be fair, he's not replacing Joe Montana here. And if you look at what Mariota has done this year, the complaints you have about Tannehill are exactly why Mariota is getting benched. Mariotta has been sacked 25 times and despite a QB rating of 91.7 this year, his QBR is 31.7. That mark is lower than any season Tannehill has put up. He's being put in not so much for what he can do but rather for what Mariota has done.
 
DolfanISS

Perennial All-Pro
Finheaven VIP
The thing is Mariota is just as good (or bad depending on how you look at it) at taking sacks as Tannehill. Quite honestly the Titans may have the worst 2 QB’s in the league at taking sacks. Tannehill is the better passer and more accurate than Mariota. He’ll probably execute at a slightly higher clip but wont move the needle much.

I thought the Titans had 2 good tackles, Is the interior that bad or tackles overrated?
 
