Ryder breaks down LT Patrick Paul vs Falcons

Great breakdown by Ryder and we definately found a great OL for the future.
Jones is our left guardThis breakdown is great. Paul is quickly becoming my favorite draft pick in years. Maybe since Tua, though I do love me some Waddle. Everyone saying this kid should not play LG cause of is height and build, what about TA at LG instead and start Pat at LT? The best 5 guys should start on the line. Enough with Eich.
With Jones solidifying himself as RG and Brewer projected to be the best scheme fit C option available this year, we could have a decent OL and therefore a better offense (dare I say). That’s not even accounting for some of the depth pieces we will have that showed up in preseason week 1.
Whoops. Okay, well I hope Paul gets some time as a 6th OL in like short yardage, etc.Jones is our left guard
He’s come a long way since his college tape. It’s pretty impressive and bodes well for the future. He’s definitely going to get some playing time this year playing behind Armstead. He just needs to keep improving his hands, and those little things that occasionally come out to make a bad rep. At least he’s a big human that looks like he plays that way. He plays big, which is important.This video does not show every rep but I’ll post my thoughts here coach
I watched every Patrick Paul rep.
He was like 65 reps in the positive or stalemate and 5 where he lost the rep.
I think that’s pretty good.
Now he faced another rookie and some scrubs so there’s that.
What I like is nothing seems to difficult for him, kind of easy at times
I’d like to see him be more tense in his body, more precise with his movement and urgency. little bit lower base to work with.
It’s just a little sloppy and that’s what he needs to improve, be more precise in everything you do movement wise.
I just didn't want to be the one to say it. And I honestly hope he doesn't get on the field due to TA injury. But we all know the likelihood of that happening.