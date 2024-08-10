 Ryder breaks down LT Patrick Paul vs Falcons | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ryder breaks down LT Patrick Paul vs Falcons

This video does not show every rep but I’ll post my thoughts here coach

I watched every Patrick Paul rep.

He was like 65 reps in the positive or stalemate and 5 where he lost the rep.

I think that’s pretty good.

Now he faced another rookie and some scrubs so there’s that.

What I like is nothing seems to difficult for him, kind of easy at times

I’d like to see him be more tense in his body, more precise with his movement and urgency. little bit lower base to work with.


It’s just a little sloppy and that’s what he needs to improve, be more precise in everything you do movement wise.
 
This breakdown is great. Paul is quickly becoming my favorite draft pick in years. Maybe since Tua, though I do love me some Waddle. Everyone saying this kid should not play LG cause of is height and build, what about TA at LG instead and start Pat at LT? The best 5 guys should start on the line. Enough with Eich.

With Jones solidifying himself as RG and Brewer projected to be the best scheme fit C option available this year, we could have a decent OL and therefore a better offense (dare I say). That’s not even accounting for some of the depth pieces we will have that showed up in preseason week 1.
 
clownfish said:
This breakdown is great. Paul is quickly becoming my favorite draft pick in years. Maybe since Tua, though I do love me some Waddle. Everyone saying this kid should not play LG cause of is height and build, what about TA at LG instead and start Pat at LT? The best 5 guys should start on the line. Enough with Eich.

With Jones solidifying himself as RG and Brewer projected to be the best scheme fit C option available this year, we could have a decent OL and therefore a better offense (dare I say). That’s not even accounting for some of the depth pieces we will have that showed up in preseason week 1.
Click to expand...
Jones is our left guard
 
djphinfan said:
This video does not show every rep but I’ll post my thoughts here coach

I watched every Patrick Paul rep.

He was like 65 reps in the positive or stalemate and 5 where he lost the rep.

I think that’s pretty good.

Now he faced another rookie and some scrubs so there’s that.

What I like is nothing seems to difficult for him, kind of easy at times

I’d like to see him be more tense in his body, more precise with his movement and urgency. little bit lower base to work with.


It’s just a little sloppy and that’s what he needs to improve, be more precise in everything you do movement wise.
Click to expand...
He’s come a long way since his college tape. It’s pretty impressive and bodes well for the future. He’s definitely going to get some playing time this year playing behind Armstead. He just needs to keep improving his hands, and those little things that occasionally come out to make a bad rep. At least he’s a big human that looks like he plays that way. He plays big, which is important.
 
Kyndig said:
He’s come a long way since his college tape. It’s pretty impressive and bodes well for the future. He’s definitely going to get some playing time this year playing behind Armstead. He just needs to keep improving his hands, and those little things that occasionally come out to make a bad rep. At least he’s a big human that looks like he plays that way. He plays big, which is important.
Click to expand...
I just didn’t want to be the one to say it. And I honestly hope he doesn’t get on the field due to TA injury. But we all know the likelihood of that happening.
 
I really like Paul’s motor. He plays through the whistle. This was undersold in the draft process.

The kid is tremendously strong. I have long arms too and I can assure you have less bench press reps. Despite his crazy long arms, he put up a huge number of reps.

This draft class has really good potential.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom