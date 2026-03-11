Ryder breaks down Malik Willis

Another nice film breakdown on Willis by Dolfan Ryder.

I also wanted to respond to LeBetard's show where he claimed that Willis only had great stats because he was benefitting from being in the Packers Run oriented offense.

First - Watch all of Willis film and you'll notice he was in spread formations most the time, not run heavy formations or schemes. I find LeBatard's comment a little puzzling, he was talking like the Pack lined up in 3 TE goaline offense and then surprised everyone by passing the ball.

Second - Regardless of what they were in, I'm sure if he was successful in them and playing great we'll continue to put him in those situations. We have staff more than familiar with Willis gameplay strengths.

Lastly - Willis made plays. Big Arm, strong runner, elusive in the pocket, Quick reads, and he extended plays routinely. What more do we need to see?

