 Ryder breaks down Slot WR3 Malik Washington... He's going to impress! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ryder breaks down Slot WR3 Malik Washington... He's going to impress!

DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
7,384
Reaction score
11,223
Location
SO CAL
Great breakdown. Washington is my favorite pick of this draft and I do believe he will be a contributor as WR 3 in the slot. How soon he impacts may be dependent on if we sign a vet for that role.
Washington reminds me of Bess with his route running and is similar to Landry with his ball carry skills and hard running, he will break tackles. Malik Washington has amazing hands and plays smart.
5'9, 192
4.4 40 yard time



 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom