Ryder breaks down Slot WR3 Malik Washington... He's going to impress!

Great breakdown. Washington is my favorite pick of this draft and I do believe he will be a contributor as WR 3 in the slot. How soon he impacts may be dependent on if we sign a vet for that role.
Washington reminds me of Bess with his route running and is similar to Landry with his ball carry skills and hard running, he will break tackles. Malik Washington has amazing hands and plays smart.
5'9, 192
4.4 40 yard time
