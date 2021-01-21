 Saban almost got beat up by Culpepper & Zach Thomas | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Saban almost got beat up by Culpepper & Zach Thomas

Nawledge

Nawledge

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
7,922
Reaction score
2,261
Glazer explains ... Saban tried to use the same hard-*** tactics in the NFL that he used with college players -- and it all failed miserably!

"Nick Saban, the reason why he didn't make it in the NFL, Daunte Culpepper tried to fight him one day and the security guy stepped in," Glazer said.

"And then I think his final straw is that he questioned Zach Thomas' toughness and Zach almost kicked his butt. That just doesn't work on this level."

www.tmz.com

Daunte Culpepper & Zach Thomas Tried To Fight Saban During NFL Stint, Jay Glazer Says

Did you know Nick Saban nearly got his *** WHOOPED by two NFL stars during his stint as Miami Dolphins head coach?!
www.tmz.com www.tmz.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom