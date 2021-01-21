Saban almost got beat up by Culpepper & Zach Thomas

Daunte Culpepper & Zach Thomas Tried To Fight Saban During NFL Stint, Jay Glazer Says Did you know Nick Saban nearly got his *** WHOOPED by two NFL stars during his stint as Miami Dolphins head coach?!

Glazer explains ... Saban tried to use the same hard-*** tactics in the NFL that he used with college players -- and it all failed miserably!"Nick Saban, the reason why he didn't make it in the NFL, Daunte Culpepper tried to fight him one day and the security guy stepped in," Glazer said."And then I think his final straw is that he questioned Zach Thomas' toughness and Zach almost kicked his butt. That just doesn't work on this level."