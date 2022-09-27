Michael Scott said: He’s as polarizing an athlete as LeBron James is when you consider the fact that the man is a quarterback. I’ve tried to hate him but you really can’t. He’s flat out amazing and has been unstoppable since correcting the accuracy issues he came into the league with.



Really wish he was drafted by an NFC team just so I could pull for him on Sundays. Click to expand...

What pains me personally is that I posted in 2017 that he's the only QB in that class I would've replaced Tannehill with. I wasn't into the idea of drafting any QB but at the time but I saw something in Allen, especially at the combine when even the other prospects would stop to watch him. I gotta admit I had no idea he was that kind of athlete though.Even better for me personally is that I also stated I'd NEVER take Mayfield or Darnold.Wasn't all great for me, I did think Josh Rosen was the second best QB from that class so I was excited to get him from Arizona. Still think the kid can throw the heck out of a ball, which he can, but like Chad Henne, he's a shorts and t-shirt passer. Doing it with the pads on isn't their specialty.