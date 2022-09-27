Dthrill_08
I have seen a many big QB's. I have seen mobile QB's and a handful of big and mobile QBs. Then there is only 1 Josh Allen.
Why is Josh Allen so difficult to bring down! Even when he scrambles, he makes defenders freeze but I don't see the speed. How the hell does Brandon Jones just stops like a deer in headlights with the lame juke move. We finished with 4 sacks but honestly, we left another 3 or 4 sacks on the field.
