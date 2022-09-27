 Sacks! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Sacks!

D

Dthrill_08

Dthrill_08:
Joined
Jan 5, 2011
Messages
1,431
Reaction score
356
I have seen a many big QB's. I have seen mobile QB's and a handful of big and mobile QBs. Then there is only 1 Josh Allen.

Why is Josh Allen so difficult to bring down! Even when he scrambles, he makes defenders freeze but I don't see the speed. How the hell does Brandon Jones just stops like a deer in headlights with the lame juke move. We finished with 4 sacks but honestly, we left another 3 or 4 sacks on the field.
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

Michael Scott:
Club Member
Joined
Feb 20, 2017
Messages
8,366
Reaction score
13,354
Location
Davie, FL
He’s as polarizing an athlete as LeBron James is when you consider the fact that the man is a quarterback. I’ve tried to hate him but you really can’t. He’s flat out amazing and has been unstoppable since correcting the accuracy issues he came into the league with.

Really wish he was drafted by an NFC team just so I could pull for him on Sundays.
 
Last edited:
K-Rob

K-Rob

K-Rob:
Club Member
Joined
Jun 19, 2003
Messages
1,238
Reaction score
1,327
Age
47
Location
Colorado
He’s bigger than he looks. Plus, his juke moves have been so effective in the past that defenders can’t help but be extra cautious.
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

djphinfan:
Club Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2006
Messages
8,259
Reaction score
9,728
He’s a naturally great athlete with excellent improv skills and instincts.

For ex, he’ll use a pump fake 20 yards downfield and get the defender to jump..He anticipates where the rush is coming from very early in the rep..

The fact that we beat him and their 90 reps was a great performance.

You could see on the first drive we were gonna come after him all game…he got his many times but we were relentless and made great plays as well..

It will not ever get that hard the rest of the season until we meet them again..

So let’s tear up the league with the same defensive approach and go for home field advantage :)
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

ForksPhin:
Joined
Aug 28, 2006
Messages
5,632
Reaction score
6,955
It will definitely be more enjoyable watching our blitzes get home against Burrow on Thursday night vs. chasing Allen all over the field.
 
Phinergize

Phinergize

Phinergize:
Joined
Mar 24, 2022
Messages
35
Reaction score
71
Age
34
Location
Missouri
He's a country strong dude. Reminds me of Culpeper in his prime. Gotta wrap him up and get a good grip. Throwing shoulders won't work.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

SF Dolphin Fan:
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
19,156
Reaction score
19,145
It's just so hard as a defender. It's like Larry Csonka playing quarterback. His legs are very strong as well, so hitting him low isn't guaranteed. Have to swarm him and make him pay. I think Miami mostly did that yesterday.

I do hope, for Allen's sake, that he's smarter with his runs decisions. I get Buffalo wants that killer instinct, to put up as many points as possible, but if/when he gets hurt on a scramble up by three scores late that could ruin their season. And possibly his career.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
9,381
Reaction score
14,316
Location
Allentown, Pa
Michael Scott said:
He’s as polarizing an athlete as LeBron James is when you consider the fact that the man is a quarterback. I’ve tried to hate him but you really can’t. He’s flat out amazing and has been unstoppable since correcting the accuracy issues he came into the league with.

Really wish he was drafted by an NFC team just so I could pull for him on Sundays.
Click to expand...

What pains me personally is that I posted in 2017 that he's the only QB in that class I would've replaced Tannehill with. I wasn't into the idea of drafting any QB but at the time but I saw something in Allen, especially at the combine when even the other prospects would stop to watch him. I gotta admit I had no idea he was that kind of athlete though.

Even better for me personally is that I also stated I'd NEVER take Mayfield or Darnold.

Wasn't all great for me, I did think Josh Rosen was the second best QB from that class so I was excited to get him from Arizona. Still think the kid can throw the heck out of a ball, which he can, but like Chad Henne, he's a shorts and t-shirt passer. Doing it with the pads on isn't their specialty.
 
