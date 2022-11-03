Sacrifices for a Super Bowl Win

I get the game, ...how important is it to me to win a Super Bowl, and then the importance is measured by the weight of my sacrifice.

How about this?

I've been rooting for this team since 1975, have seen 2 Super Bowl losses, 2 AFC Championship losses, a Monday Night Meltdown, Bullygate, Wannstedt, Saban, Philbin, Gase, Flo, Flo's lawsuit, Marino tear his Achilles, Troy Vincent sign with the effin Eagles, Dion Jordan, 8 straight to the Jets from 1998-2001, a 1-15 season, 62-7, Ricky retire, and I'm not quite sure what else I've forgotten.

Oh yeah, Eddie Moore.

I've spent between 150 and 293$ on the NFL Sunday ticket yearly since 1997.

I think I've given up enough already.

THE UNIVERSE OWES ME JUST THIS ONE