Sacrifices for a Super Bowl Win

BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

This was talked about a little bit in another thread. I would give up 5-10 years of mediocrity for one Super Bowl win? Would you? Even more? What else would you give up for one Super Bowl win in your lifetime?
 
phishfan4life

phishfan4life

I could give up 5-10 years of mediocrity to win one in my lifetime....but I'd really like to see a team built that could win one, and compete for one for years afterwards. I don't really want to have to give anything up for the Lombardi 🤷‍♂️
 
T

tommyp

BahamaFinFan78 said:
This was talked about a little bit in another thread. I would give up 5-10 years of mediocrity for one Super Bowl win? Would you? Even more? What else would you give up for one Super Bowl win in your lifetime?
if we win a sb i can live with going 2-15 for 10 years straight
 
Etuoo33

Etuoo33

Etuoo33 said:
This was talked about a little bit in another thread. I would give up 5-10 years of mediocrity for one Super Bowl win? Would you? Even more? What else would you give up for one Super Bowl win in your lifetime?
I'm sure everybody would.
I've seen the Phins in 5 winning 2. I much prefer an ultra competitive team long for a longer term. Get there often enough and you'll win some, unless your Barfalo...
 
tay0365

tay0365

tay0365 said:
This was talked about a little bit in another thread. I would give up 5-10 years of mediocrity for one Super Bowl win? Would you? Even more? What else would you give up for one Super Bowl win in your lifetime?
I don't want just a superbowl win, I want another 10+ year dynasty that gets us 3 to 4 Superbowls...Like the Steelers, 49ers, Redskins, Cowboys, Patriots (Minus the cheating).
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

I get the game, ...how important is it to me to win a Super Bowl, and then the importance is measured by the weight of my sacrifice.
How about this?
I've been rooting for this team since 1975, have seen 2 Super Bowl losses, 2 AFC Championship losses, a Monday Night Meltdown, Bullygate, Wannstedt, Saban, Philbin, Gase, Flo, Flo's lawsuit, Marino tear his Achilles, Troy Vincent sign with the effin Eagles, Dion Jordan, 8 straight to the Jets from 1998-2001, a 1-15 season, 62-7, Ricky retire, and I'm not quite sure what else I've forgotten.
Oh yeah, Eddie Moore.
I've spent between 150 and 293$ on the NFL Sunday ticket yearly since 1997.
I think I've given up enough already.
THE UNIVERSE OWES ME JUST THIS ONE
 
Fintastic2124

Fintastic2124

Let me put it this way....my two brothers are hardcore Bucs fans. They literally won the superbowl two years ago. They are extremely angry at how their team is ran and are ready for a rebuild. they have no faith in their team at all. They're every bit as miserable as we were a few weeks ago lol
 
