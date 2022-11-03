Sacrifices for a Super Bowl Win

BahamaFinFan78
Active Roster
This was talked about a little bit in another thread. I would give up 5-10 years of mediocrity for one Super Bowl win? Would you? Even more? What else would you give up for one Super Bowl win in your lifetime?
if we win a sb i can live with going 2-15 for 10 years straightThis was talked about a little bit in another thread. I would give up 5-10 years of mediocrity for one Super Bowl win? Would you? Even more? What else would you give up for one Super Bowl win in your lifetime?
Exactly. It's not a binary choice.it doesn’t have to be like that....we could win a SB and still be a good team after that
I'm sure everybody would.This was talked about a little bit in another thread. I would give up 5-10 years of mediocrity for one Super Bowl win? Would you? Even more? What else would you give up for one Super Bowl win in your lifetime?
This was talked about a little bit in another thread. I would give up 5-10 years of mediocrity for one Super Bowl win? Would you? Even more? What else would you give up for one Super Bowl win in your lifetime?