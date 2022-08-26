 Sad Day For Me. (a message to all) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Sad Day For Me. (a message to all)

OrangeBowl

OrangeBowl

Street Survivor
Club Member
Joined
Sep 25, 2018
Messages
773
Reaction score
970
Age
62
Location
The Desert
Found out a half hour ago it's national Dog Day.

Saw it 10 minutes before my beloved Canine companion of 14 years was put down (lying on her miami dolphins quilt my wife made her) in our home with my wife and i beside her. Over the years she saved my life 3 times. She was loving to people and other animals but FIERCE and FEARLESS if things went sideways. She loved us unconditionally as we did her.

TO MY DOLPHIN BROTHERS AND SISTERS: Hug and love your fur family member(s) tonight. There is a massive, deadly strain of pnemonia going around the country and my dog got it and 2 weeks later she was gone. 1 day healthy and did a 2 mile walk with me and very next day she was coughing uncontrolably.

I hope all of you will heed my message and keep your pets AWAY from dog/cat droppings or urine marks on the park, fields or lawns or on sidewalks and streets. We are CRUSHED tonight and will be for a while.

Thanks for reading.

TRIXI
2008-2022
 
Adam First

Adam First

Excellence in Mediocrity
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 4, 2005
Messages
8,991
Reaction score
4,108
Age
33
Location
Port Saint Lucie, FL
It's always hard losing a pet. They are very much your family, your blood, even if they are a different species. I returned from a semester of college to learn my cat that I've had for over a decade got hurt and she died the week I was back home - I was devastated. Take solace in the fact that they are in a better place, and one day you'll get to pet them once more in the afterlife.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
51,135
Reaction score
104,955
Location
Kissimmee,FL
sorry for your loss brother. I was heart broken when our cat Soprano died. We had him for 14 years and it was very hard. The only thing that helps is time.
 
B

bigchub22

Starter
Joined
Nov 29, 2004
Messages
1,918
Reaction score
638
Sorry brother nothing worse!
 
Tua808

Tua808

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 24, 2009
Messages
4,426
Reaction score
15,607
Location
TWILIGHT ZONE
So sorry to hear. May your hearts heal with time. It's frickin hard though.
 
N

ncphinfan

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 27, 2021
Messages
109
Reaction score
256
Age
69
Location
N. Carolina
OrangeBowl, to you and your wife, please accept my deepest sympathy for your loss of Trixi. Many of us know full well how difficult and trying it is to have to put a pet down. They are not really pets as much as they are members of the family. You make a great point that their love is unconditional, every day and every hour. May your hearts heal quickly. God Bless.
 
B

boomer10

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 25, 2007
Messages
427
Reaction score
1,088
I am so sorry for your loss. I totally understand how you are feeling. I had a Jack Russell for almost 16 years of my life. It was the hardest thing for me to do when I had to put him down. They become so much a part of our lives and we really don't understand it fully until they are gone. I hope that you will be willing to get another canine buddy. You might find some surprisingly wonderful similarities between the two that will make you feel that the loss you are going through right now a whole lot better to deal with going forward. I wish you the best with whatever you and your wife decide to do.
 
