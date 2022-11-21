 Sadly, we need Herbert to win tonight. Game Thread Go Chargers() | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Sadly, we need Herbert to win tonight. Game Thread Go Chargers()

Riftur

Riftur

Demon
Joined
Nov 19, 2005
Messages
2,291
Reaction score
1,980
The best i can do for Herbert in the title is a (), no exclamation point for you sir. I am not even sure why I should dislike you. Maybe its a byproduct of the media because you have never been miami's rival. GO Charger()
 
Y

Yonk1216

Active Roster
Joined
May 16, 2010
Messages
145
Reaction score
219
Location
NEPA
I get the desire to be the number 1 seed but I just want to get to the playoffs so I'd much rather see the Chargers at 5-5 to give some extra breathing room in case we drop the head to head.

It's going to be pretty crowded up top with all the top AFC teams winning and I really don't want to see us in a tie at 11-6 or 10-7 with the chargers Bengals and Jets
 
joenhre

joenhre

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
6,630
Reaction score
4,134
Location
Home
The game tonight and maybe at Cincinnati are the only remaining games I see the Chiefs possibly losing.
 
Riftur

Riftur

Demon
Joined
Nov 19, 2005
Messages
2,291
Reaction score
1,980
Yonk1216 said:
I get the desire to be the number 1 seed but I just want to get to the playoffs so I'd much rather see the Chargers at 5-5 to give some extra breathing room in case we drop the head to head.

It's going to be pretty crowded up top with all the top AFC teams winning and I really don't want to see us in a tie at 11-6 or 10-7 with the chargers Bengals and Jets
Click to expand...
Tua is better, we are in serious contention for a SB. We want the 1 seed and can get it with this team. The Defense is about to crank it up a lot, they speding bye week creating plays for Chubb. With a run game, we are unstoppable. We are peaking at the right time!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom