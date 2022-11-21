Sadly, we need Herbert to win tonight. Game Thread Go Chargers()

Looks like Keenan Allen & Mike Williams are playing.Are any charger recievers playing tonight, if so, does anyone know who?
why should we care about herbert, we got the better QB and we are making a SB run. They are not.Not sure how I feel about this game
Tua is better, we are in serious contention for a SB. We want the 1 seed and can get it with this team. The Defense is about to crank it up a lot, they speding bye week creating plays for Chubb. With a run game, we are unstoppable. We are peaking at the right time!I get the desire to be the number 1 seed but I just want to get to the playoffs so I'd much rather see the Chargers at 5-5 to give some extra breathing room in case we drop the head to head.
It's going to be pretty crowded up top with all the top AFC teams winning and I really don't want to see us in a tie at 11-6 or 10-7 with the chargers Bengals and Jets