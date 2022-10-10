 Safety Call Yesterday | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Safety Call Yesterday

I don't ever remember an intentional grounding call made when the QB has gotten his arm hit while throwing. I was so surprised that the call was intentional grounding. I didn't even think for one second it was intentional grounding because when the QB gets hit while throwing I have never seen it. My thoughts completely centered around whether it was a fumble or not. Its obviously wasn't bridgewater intentions to throw it where the ball landed because his arm was hit. I was baffled the commentators didn't say anything. I watch a lot of football and I can't remember a similar call. Can yall?
 
It was an iffy call but to me not because it was close to Smythe. I don't blame the refs for ruling Smythe a non-receiver since he really was just blocking.

My beef with the call was as you said, his arm was hit. The ball was not able to achieve any velocity and the arm was stopped from extending towards the receivers to the left. If this is how they rule it, pretty much any errant pass while the QB is getting hit should become grounding.

Edit for clarity - I don't think he was trying to throw it away, the defender just impeded the throw which happens all the time with no flags.
 
Awful call, apparently they needed to give the spotter more time to see something that wasn't there. Ridiculous on all accounts, just a very bad series of events altogether. Unfortunately all to be swept under the turf just a joke by the league.
 
It was an iffy call but to me not because it was close to Smythe. I don't blame the refs for ruling Smythe a non-receiver since he really was just blocking.

My beef with the call was as you said, his arm was hit. The ball was not able to achieve any velocity and the arm was stopped from extending towards the receivers to the left. If this is how they rule it, pretty much any errant pass while the QB is getting hit should become grounding.

Edit for clarity - I don't think he was trying to throw it away, the defender just impeded the throw which happens all the time with no flags.
There is nothing in the rule about whether the eligible receiver was blocking or not. Also, you are correct about the arm getting hit. Just a BS call on both points. Trent Green and the former official on the broadcast said that is not how it is usually called.
 
With all these crazy intrinsic rules Being tweaked we really need these refs to be a valuated on a weekly basis and be held accountable, it’s getting ridiculous.
 
no doubt we got screwed on that call....there's just no two backs about it but we're the Dolphins so we don’t get the benefit of the doubt very often
 
