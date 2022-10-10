Safety Call Yesterday

It was an iffy call but to me not because it was close to Smythe. I don't blame the refs for ruling Smythe a non-receiver since he really was just blocking.



My beef with the call was as you said, his arm was hit. The ball was not able to achieve any velocity and the arm was stopped from extending towards the receivers to the left. If this is how they rule it, pretty much any errant pass while the QB is getting hit should become grounding.



Edit for clarity - I don't think he was trying to throw it away, the defender just impeded the throw which happens all the time with no flags.