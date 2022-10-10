Safety Call Yesterday

Rowdy1972
Active Roster
- Joined
- Sep 16, 2018
- Messages
- 2,174
- Reaction score
- 2,164
- Age
- 32
- Location
- Florida
I don't ever remember an intentional grounding call made when the QB has gotten his arm hit while throwing. I was so surprised that the call was intentional grounding. I didn't even think for one second it was intentional grounding because when the QB gets hit while throwing I have never seen it. My thoughts completely centered around whether it was a fumble or not. Its obviously wasn't bridgewater intentions to throw it where the ball landed because his arm was hit. I was baffled the commentators didn't say anything. I watch a lot of football and I can't remember a similar call. Can yall?