 Said Dan Marino today about Tua: "I think he is a quarterback that can get to, and win a Super Bowl." | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Said Dan Marino today about Tua: "I think he is a quarterback that can get to, and win a Super Bowl."

Tua is the first Miami QB since 99 to top the league in QBR and yards. What would he say?

If Tua wasn’t it, Dan would likely whisper to owner. He isn’t it. This apparently Dan hasn’t done. For good reason.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom