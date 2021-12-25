Saints fans thoughts on Fins as we approach MNF

This is like those behind enemy lines posts we have after some games, except this is a collection of comments before our MNF game. Gives a perspective on how other fans view Tua and the Dolphins. In summary will Tua be up to the challenge of the Saints D?



TUA's MOBILITY--COMPARISON TO AARON RODGERS! HE'S A TUSCALOOSA QB :)

–They have a qb that can run which always give us problems

–He’s really not all that mobile at all. He’s ran for 88 yards in 15 games

–No. They don't. Why does everyone assume that because a QB is black that he's a running QB?

–Tua is Samoan. He is dark-skinned, but not of African descent.

–He's a tuscaloosa QB; mobile is about 200 miles south.

Tua isn’t that mobile. He’s pretty much Aaron Rodgers level mobility

–It’s not about being a runner. What kills the Saints are guys who can roll out. Tua is good on the move. He will be a challenge and the Dolphins have been playing well.



IS MIAMI's WIN STREAK FOR REALS?

–So the Dolphins have Beat New York's really bad football teams 3 times, Carolina with Cam Newton, The Texans, and the sole impressive victory came while blitzing the ravens 40 times. It's very clear that if we can take Waddle away we can pretty much shut down Miami's passing game. If they try to lean on the rushing game, we handle that as well as anyone. I'm very confident that our Defense matches up very well against Miami. We can play man press with CJG and Lattimore lined up against Parker and Waddle, Williams over the top, and put 8 in the box with Kwon or Davis playing Spy on Tua.

–Any team that's on a 6-game win streak is an opponent to be taken seriously. With the parity in the NFL these days, winning 6 straight games is no fluke. Even Detroit is a team that can pose problems, as the Cardinals just found out. Secondly, the fact that Tua finally looks healthy and is improving means our D is going to have to play their A game, especially since we can't count much on our offense.

–But look who they have beat. And Tua looked BAD last week even though they won. He had 2 really bad interceptions and struggled with his progressions. He will lock in on Waddle. If we take out Waddell and Spy slow Tua, we will stop them easily.

–I really want to believe that a D-Coordinator that just schemed to shutdown the #1 offense in the league led by statistically speaking, the best QB ever to play the game, could come up with a game plan to confuse a 2nd year QB. I really want to believe that.



ANOTHER TEST FOR TUA--HOW THEY THINK THE SAINTS CAN WIN

–The question becomes how do we score on a (seemingly) good Miami Defense. I wholly expect to see lots of Screen passes, draw plays, and zone runs, including designed QB keepers for Hill.

–Tua doesnt have much of an arm, think Waddle is injured. I think only weapon he has is Devonte. Defense kust has to contain Tua allow no big plays.

–Miami is winning the same way the Saints are winning and that's being gritty. its will be a touch game.

–The Dolphins use a quick passing attack. Partially because their OLine is bad.

The concerning thing is that’s exactly how the Giants attacked us and it worked. We need to be able to jam guys like Waddle at the line and force Tua to go through some progressions. He can make some really poor decisions and throws when he has to sit for too long.

–On offense, their secondary may be the best in the AFC. Which is fine since our WRs are the worst in the NFL, lol.

We MUST run the football. Flores is brilliant at scheming up stuff to confuse QBs. If we get into 3rd and long, it could be ugly.

We should win this one at home. But it has to be bc the defense figures out how to stop Waddle and the O gets a lot more traction running the ball than they did in TB.

–Excellent analysis. The one big advantage we have in this game is our D line vs. their O line. We have to get Tua off his spot, fluster him, sack him, pressure him into bad decisions. You're right that the Fins have a good D and are lethal on 3rd and long, which means we have to run the ball a lot better than we did against Tampa, and Taysom needs to find a way to hit AK on screens.

–We are one of the better defenses Tua has played recently and he will have to deal with crowd noise. We shall see what he's made of.

–Unlike those teams that Miami played during their 6-games winning streak,

Tua didn't played against an elite defense like the Saints especially in hostile NOLA environment. With a running powerhouse committee of Hill, Karmara & Ingram. Also, Lattimore, Davis, Jenkins & rest of the elite defense will be shutting down Waddle & the rest of the Miami's offense.

So Tua can do all of those Houdini moves he wants. All it takes is just one hit & it will make him change his tunes.

–The thing about Tua is yes he can scramble and get out of danger. However, he usually makes mistakes when doing so. Miami had no business winning that game last week and it was largely Tua's doing but they played the Jets so.....