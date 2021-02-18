 Salary cap $180M | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Salary cap $180M

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

NFL, NFLPA agree to increase salary cap to at least $180 million - ProFootballTalk

Last year, as part of the negotiations that allowed pro football to proceed in a pandemic, the NFL and NFL Players Association agreed that the 2021 salary cap would be no lower than $175 million. They have now agreed it will be a little higher than that. Per a source with knowledge of the...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Leaves Mia with $31M. With certain cuts, should add about $22M

My cuts are:
McCain
Rowe
Wilson
Granite
Davis
Hurns
Sieler
and Fijjy
 
Cutting Sieler 1 year into an extension eh? Rowe won't be cut either, nor McCain because the coaching staff likes him.
 
There is a 0% chance Sieler gets cut. I wouldn't cut McCain or Rowe but they are possibilities. I would like Wilson back as well but we'll see about that one.
 
Thanks for posting, but many of your cuts aren't happening.

Arm chair GM level planning there.
 
wait, you can cut anybody but not Sieler. Leave the guy alone.
 
