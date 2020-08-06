Salary Cap and Opt Outs

I think the last time I checked we were still about $15M under the cap this year and were in pretty good shape next year, even if the cap drops. I got to thinking about some of the money being freed up, through opt outs, if it would be better for us to begin to restructure some contracts this year, with players getting more of next years salary as a bonus this year, or just allowing more money to roll over to next year to offset the potentially lower salary cap. I know this year has a ton of questions and variables, but with no camp reports I am looking for anything to pass the time, haha!