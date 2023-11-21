 Salary Cap Cuts | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Salary Cap Cuts

Pretty obvious, there is some serious cuts going to happen after the season.

Ogbah Cut
Baker Cut
Mike white Cut
Jeff Wilson Cut
Jason Sanders Cut
Braxton Berrios Cut
Wilson Cut
Symthye Cut

None of these players are worth keeping at there salary. Oghah doesnt barely play.

Xavian Howard needs to do us a solid and take a pretty big paycut.

I think we should basically trade our draft picks, considering we sit them and never play them anyway.

We need a tight end. That should be our number 1 Target.
 
We have wasted some picks by not playing, a couple look like they'll never see the field so I am with you. Have to draft guys that sniff the field on occasion. BTW, Tindall must be a rock!
 
Its crazy. we take cam, he never plays. achance a stud obviously. Then we cut the other 2 picks.

Tindall, never sniffs the field.
 
Smythe isn’t going anywhere.

I agree with all the other players being cut but you gotta add Mike White and Keion Crossen.

Not cutting Crossen before TC was a big flub. I was calling for that move in May and low and behold he gets hurt and then we couldn’t cut him.

We should all jump for joy when Jerome Baker is cut.
 
I was expecting more from Berrios. Been watching him since Hurricanes. He should do more. way, way over paid for what we get.
 
1-2 catches a game. The “sure handed ness” catching punts isn’t something we can afford.

Find a rookie.
Is it his fault that we’re not utilizing him? I think it has been a lost opportunity with Berrios. He has the ability to make things easier for this offense if McD would just make him a part of the gameplan.
 
Howard to me, needs to cut his pay down to 5 Million to stay.

I was at the pats game, 3rd row first level. Claypool is massive in person. shocked how big. He must be a complete moron in the locker room
 
Is it his fault that we’re not utilizing him? I think it has been a lost opportunity with Berrios. He has the ability to make things easier for this offense if McD would just make him a part of the gameplan.
At the end of the day we need to get size in that room. For a team with a tight cap, I am not making tougher by re-signing this guy.

I’m either finding a rookie or a veteran who’s willing to take less to play in this offense. Which I believe would be a draw for a lot of guys.

I have nothing against Berrios but he’s a very low priority for me.
 
At the end of the day we need to get size in that room. For a team with a tight cap, I am not making tougher by re-signing this guy.

I’m either finding a rookie or a veteran who’s willing to take less to play in this offense. Which I believe would be a draw for a lot of guys.

I have nothing against Berrios but he’s a very low priority for me.
I certainly don’t rate him as a “high priority.” Guys like Hunt, AJax, Wilkins, Williams are well ahead of Berrios on the priority list. But I do like him and think he’s worth a roster spot for this offense (and special teams).
 
