Salary Cap Cuts

Mitchell_NY
Rookie
- Joined
- Dec 3, 2008
- Messages
- 159
- Reaction score
- 105
Pretty obvious, there is some serious cuts going to happen after the season.
Ogbah Cut
Baker Cut
Mike white Cut
Jeff Wilson Cut
Jason Sanders Cut
Braxton Berrios Cut
Wilson Cut
Symthye Cut
None of these players are worth keeping at there salary. Oghah doesnt barely play.
Xavian Howard needs to do us a solid and take a pretty big paycut.
I think we should basically trade our draft picks, considering we sit them and never play them anyway.
We need a tight end. That should be our number 1 Target.
