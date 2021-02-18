 Salary cap floor is $180M | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Salary cap floor is $180M

O

OmegaPhinsFan

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 16, 2020
Messages
832
Reaction score
926
Age
46
Location
The Cave, FL
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

NFL, NFLPA agree to increase salary cap to at least $180 million - ProFootballTalk

Last year, as part of the negotiations that allowed pro football to proceed in a pandemic, the NFL and NFL Players Association agreed that the 2021 salary cap would be no lower than $175 million. They have now agreed it will be a little higher than that. Per a source with knowledge of the...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Leaves Mia with $31M. With certain cuts, should add about $22M

My cuts are:
McCain
Rowe
Wilson
Granite
Davis
Hurns
Sieler
and Fijjy
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
9,813
Reaction score
17,308
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
OmegaPhinsFan said:
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

NFL, NFLPA agree to increase salary cap to at least $180 million - ProFootballTalk

Last year, as part of the negotiations that allowed pro football to proceed in a pandemic, the NFL and NFL Players Association agreed that the 2021 salary cap would be no lower than $175 million. They have now agreed it will be a little higher than that. Per a source with knowledge of the...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Leaves Mia with $31M. With certain cuts, should add about $22M

My cuts are:
McCain
Rowe
Wilson
Granite
Davis
Hurns
Sieler
and Fijjy
Click to expand...
Thanks for posting, but many of your cuts aren't happening.

Arm chair GM level planning there.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
38,235
Reaction score
53,039
Location
Kissimmee,FL
OmegaPhinsFan said:
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

NFL, NFLPA agree to increase salary cap to at least $180 million - ProFootballTalk

Last year, as part of the negotiations that allowed pro football to proceed in a pandemic, the NFL and NFL Players Association agreed that the 2021 salary cap would be no lower than $175 million. They have now agreed it will be a little higher than that. Per a source with knowledge of the...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Leaves Mia with $31M. With certain cuts, should add about $22M

My cuts are:
McCain
Rowe
Wilson
Granite
Davis
Hurns
Sieler
and Fijjy
Click to expand...
wait, you can cut anybody but not Sieler. Leave the guy alone.
 
Nublar7

Nublar7

FinHeaven Staff
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 13, 2003
Messages
35,824
Reaction score
1,348
Location
120 mi west of Costa Rica
OmegaPhinsFan said:
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

NFL, NFLPA agree to increase salary cap to at least $180 million - ProFootballTalk

Last year, as part of the negotiations that allowed pro football to proceed in a pandemic, the NFL and NFL Players Association agreed that the 2021 salary cap would be no lower than $175 million. They have now agreed it will be a little higher than that. Per a source with knowledge of the...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Leaves Mia with $31M. With certain cuts, should add about $22M

My cuts are:
McCain
Rowe
Wilson
Granite
Davis
Hurns
Sieler
and Fijjy
Click to expand...
This is the salary cap floor, the actual salary cap might be slightly higher
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom