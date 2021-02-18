Salary cap floor is $180M

OmegaPhinsFan
NFL, NFLPA agree to increase salary cap to at least $180 million - ProFootballTalk
Last year, as part of the negotiations that allowed pro football to proceed in a pandemic, the NFL and NFL Players Association agreed that the 2021 salary cap would be no lower than $175 million. They have now agreed it will be a little higher than that. Per a source with knowledge of the...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Leaves Mia with $31M. With certain cuts, should add about $22M
My cuts are:
McCain
Rowe
Wilson
Granite
Davis
Hurns
Sieler
and Fijjy