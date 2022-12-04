Salary Cap Increase

BahamaFinFan78
Active Roster
The NFL's salary cap could exceed $220 million for 2023 - ProFootballTalk
The NFL faces plenty of challenges, but making ends meet isn’t one of them.Via NFL Media, the 2023 salary cap could exceed $220 million per team. That’s more than $7 billion, just for the players.Which means there will a lot more where that came from, just for the owners.In 2022, the cap was...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
PFT speculates it going to 220 million. Is that basically what was expected or exceeding the expected numbers?