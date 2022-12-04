 Salary Cap Increase | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Salary Cap Increase

The NFL's salary cap could exceed $220 million for 2023 - ProFootballTalk

The NFL faces plenty of challenges, but making ends meet isn’t one of them.Via NFL Media, the 2023 salary cap could exceed $220 million per team. That’s more than $7 billion, just for the players.Which means there will a lot more where that came from, just for the owners.In 2022, the cap was...
PFT speculates it going to 220 million. Is that basically what was expected or exceeding the expected numbers?
 
It's what I have been reading for a few months now.

The new contract is immensely lucrative, and the cap will continue to rise on a yearly basis. This is going to require GMs to project future contacts in order to make sound decisions.

There will be accusations of overpayment by the whiners/complainers, but what appears to be "too much" will only be superficial. Two years down the road, they will be cheap in comparison.
 
Right now based on the players the Dolphins have under contract for the 2023 season, they have a little over 230,000,000 in salary. So they will have to cut some high priced talent or restructure some contracts just to get down to the projected $220 million cap.

They don’t appear to have any money to spend on the higher priced free agents and they will likely lose some of their own free agents they might want to keep but can’t afford.
 
I agree that down the road, some of the high priced contracts now will appear cheap in comparison. Yet the Dolphins will have to resign Tua to a new contract in the next year or two and that is really going to impact the salary cap in the coming years.

Hopefully the salary cap will be in the $250 million dollar range by 2025 so the Dolphins can afford to pay Tua and their young talent. Of course by then, Howard, Armstead, Ogbah, Jones, will likely no longer be Dolphins and that will add a lot to the money they will have under the salary cap.
 
Do we have any carry-over from this year or did we use it a up?
 
