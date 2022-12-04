Salary Cap Increase

Mach2 said: It's what I have been reading for a few months now.



The new contract is immensely lucrative, and the cap will continue to rise on a yearly basis. This is going to require GMs to project future contacts in order to make sound decisions.



There will be accusations of overpayment by the whiners/complainers, but what appears to be "too much" will only be superficial. Two years down the road, they will be cheap in comparison. Click to expand...

I agree that down the road, some of the high priced contracts now will appear cheap in comparison. Yet the Dolphins will have to resign Tua to a new contract in the next year or two and that is really going to impact the salary cap in the coming years.Hopefully the salary cap will be in the $250 million dollar range by 2025 so the Dolphins can afford to pay Tua and their young talent. Of course by then, Howard, Armstead, Ogbah, Jones, will likely no longer be Dolphins and that will add a lot to the money they will have under the salary cap.