Salary Cap Moves

Right now, we are $42M over the projected 2024 cap. The following players will be cut and their impact on the cap :

Savings from Cuts

Ogbah ($13M)
Baker ($10M)
Riley ($2.5M)
Mike White ($3.5)
Keion Crossen ($3.2M)
Jeff Wilson ($3)

Trades
Tua ($23M)

Extensions
David Long ($4M)
Alec Ingold ($3M)
Raheen Mostert ($3M)

Total Savings: $68M

Possible Long-Term FA Signings

Robert Hunt
Connor Williams
Deshon Elliot
Kendall Lamm
River Cracraft
Robert Jones
Isiah Wynn
Van Ginkel
Christian Wilkins
 
Howard costs too much to cut. One more year of his average performance with a few standout plays.

As for the OPs list, Ogbah and Jeff Wilson are easy decisions. I would negotiate with Baker to see if we could get his cost down. No way I would trade Tua.
 
Lol these idiots didn’t cut Keion Crossen last year when it was obvious we needed the cap space.

Like beyond dumb. I started begging for it May. He shouldn’t have been let on the field in TC.
 
Baker needs to go too. The fact that Riley is worse doesn’t mean Baker should stay.

He’s been a weak link for years. Aside from the contract. All athlete no instincts.

You can remember a play here and play there but I remember the last 5 years.
 
Tua is a one-read guy and that guy is usually Tyreek. I would sign real competition if Tua plays out the 5th year. I would rather have Jameis Winston from an athlete standpoint. Guy has a good arm and can hit players in stride.
 
It's a good start
 
Tua is a one-read guy and that guy is usually Tyreek. I would sign real competition if Tua plays out the 5th year. I would rather have Jameis Winston from an athlete standpoint. Guy has a good arm and can hit players in stride.
Winston lmao
 
