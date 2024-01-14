Salary Cap Moves

Right now, we are $42M over the projected 2024 cap. The following players will be cut and their impact on the cap :
Savings from Cuts
Ogbah ($13M)
Baker ($10M)
Riley ($2.5M)
Mike White ($3.5)
Keion Crossen ($3.2M)
Jeff Wilson ($3)
Trades
Tua ($23M)
Extensions
David Long ($4M)
Alec Ingold ($3M)
Raheen Mostert ($3M)
Total Savings: $68M
Possible Long-Term FA Signings
Robert Hunt
Connor Williams
Deshon Elliot
Kendall Lamm
River Cracraft
Robert Jones
Isiah Wynn
Van Ginkel
Christian Wilkins
